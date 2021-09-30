Top 3 falling cryptocurrencies to buy now

Polkadot DOT / USD is an open source multichain sharding protocol. Dogecoin DOGE / USD is an open source digital currency typically used to tip creators and has a huge community. Internet Computer ICP / USD is a blockchain that works at the speed of the web with unlimited capacity.

Should you buy Polkadot (DOT)?

On September 29 Polkadot (DOT) was worth $ 27.52.

To see what kind of value point this is for the token, we’ll look at its all-time highest value and most recent performance throughout August.

DOT’s all-time high was on May 15, when the token reached a value of $ 49.35. Here we can see that the token was worth $ 21.83 higher or 79% higher.

Speaking of August, DOT’s lowest point was August 3, where the token’s value dropped to $ 17.17.

Its high point of value was on August 31st, its value was at $ 30.99.

We can see that the token has increased its value by $ 13.82 or 80%.

That said, priced at $ 27.52, DOT has great growth potential throughout October and can go as high as $ 31 by the end of the month.

Should you buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

On September 29 Dogecoin (DOGE) was worth $ 0.200.

To better understand what kind of value point we’re looking at here, we’ll look at its all-time highest value and compare it to August’s performance.

DOGE’s all-time high was May 8, when the token was worth $ 0.731. The token value has increased by $ 0.531 or 265% more.

When it comes to DOGE’s low point in August, it was August 4th, where the token was worth $ 0.195.

Its high point was on August 16, where the token was worth $ 0.348. Here we can see that during that time, the DOGE token increased its value by $ 0.153 or 78%.

Since then, its value has dropped to $ 0.200. So, by the end of October, we can expect DOGE to increase its value to $ 0.300.

Should You Buy Internet Computers (ICP)?

On September 29, Internet Computer (ICP) was worth $ 42.73.

To see what kind of value this is for the token, we will compare it to its all-time high and its recent performance in August.

The ICP’s all-time high was May 10, when the token was worth $ 700. A higher value of $ 657.

ICP’s lowest point in August was August 4, when it was valued at $ 38.

Its high point was on August 10, where it was worth $ 75. Here we can see that the token has either increased in value by $ 37 during the month or has seen a 97% increase in value.

However, that price dropped to $ 42.73 in September, an excellent buying opportunity.