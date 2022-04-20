Top 3 Free Antivirus for Small and Medium Businesses

Share

Free antiviruses can offer the level of protection that our company needs.

For an SME it is essential to invest in computer security. New viruses appear every day and detecting them can become an odyssey. If it is always desirable to purchase a paid antivirus, there are some free ones that They offer a good level of protection and are capable of serving as a barrier. We analyze and recommend 3 free antivirus for your SME that you can take into account.

Before any antivirus…

Well, it is convenient to make some important review. To begin with, the computer security of an SME with 6 computers is not the same as another with 52. The greater the number of computers, the greater the care that we must have. Not only because of the equipment itself, but because not everyone who uses the equipment is going to take the same care.

You must always provide the necessary information that allows staff to take extreme precautions. Be very careful with the attached files, do not open files with .exe extensions directly, pay attention to the alerts generated by the antivirus. All possible information is the best barrier, along with common sense. Many companies block certain pages, domains and extensions, not only as a way to gain security, but also to avoid distractions. It can be a good proposal depending on the way of working. That said, let’s see 3 free antivirus proposals that can be a good alternative to paid ones.

3 free antivirus for your SME or business

VirusTotal

It is a Spanish proposal and it caught the attention of Google, which bought it a decade ago. It is a free online antivirus and from which you do not have to download anything. Simply, if you receive a suspicious file, upload it to your page and analyze it. In the same way, it is capable of telling us if a URL or an IP address is dangerous. It is characterized by its speed and reliability, as well as by a friendly and very spartan interface.

Offers more advanced proposals for payment, such as scanning for viruses in graphic files or solutions for larger companies. In these cases, VirusTotal will make us an offer that will be personalized in terms of price. If as a company you think you want to go a little further, you should not lose sight of VirusTotal.

Kaspersky Security Cloud Free

This proposal, well known to all, is characterized by its reliability and is not only available for Windows computers, but also for Android phones. Analyze and monitor your equipment in real time, thanks to its continuously updated database. It has a couple of interesting aspects, the first is that it encrypts the files you send and receive by e-mail, protecting you with a VPN, although the limit is 300 MB per day. On the other hand, you have online password storage, ideal for all employees to access them comfortably. The updates are automatic and it is an antivirus that does not slow down your computer. Of course, this antivirus takes up a lot of disk space, 2.2 GB. Therefore, be careful with those older teams, although perhaps it is an interesting proposal to take into account.

ZoneAlarm

This proposal is a great solution for any type of SME or business as it guarantees safe browsing with a high level of protection. As a favorable point, it should be noted that It protects us against one of the real threats that cause the most damage, identity theft, in addition to data loss. For any company, no matter how small, it is essential to keep all information safe.

Its database is constantly updated and its Firewall protection is very prominent. Obviously, and like any antivirus, it is necessary to uninstall any program with these characteristics so that it can work, with the exception of Windows Defender, the modest proposal from Redmond. Computer requirements are a minimum of Windows 7, 2 GB of RAM, 2 GHz processor, and 1.5 GB of available hard drive space.

What if I want to go further?

Obviously, and although these proposals offer high security standards, opting for a paid antivirus may be the best solution. To start because always It is an investment that has a high return, that of our peace of mind. Followed by offering a more special assistance service and ending because the purchase of any software is always deductible, in part, when paying taxes.

Android devices, with a 88% implantation in the world market, They are the most likely to be attacked. Therefore, having adequate protection, together with the adoption of precautionary measures, will allow you to breathe easier. Making our workers aware of the risks of unsafe browsing, in addition to avoiding the feeling that we will not be attacked, can be a good point for us to be the best antivirus.

