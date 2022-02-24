Top 3: Love relationships of celebrities that ended badly | entertainment

Ending a love relationship is perhaps one of the most difficult situations that a human being faces. We have all had our hearts broken, at least once in our lives, and it should be clarified that this does not exclude celebrities. However, there is nothing that time does not help to overcome, to the point that you can continue a friendship with that someone who left your illusions in pieces.

Unfortunately, this is not the case of the couples that we will present to you below, because they almost crossed that thin line between love and hate. Between these couples everything ended so badly, that today not even a joke is exchanged half a word.

This is the top 3 celebrity love relationships in things that did not end well:

1. Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

Both were very young when they had a courtship. taylor of 18 years, I was deeply in love with Joe, who at that time was part of the group ‘The Jonas Brothers’. It all ended through a call which lasted exactly 25 seconds, in which The singer confessed to the girl that he no longer wanted to be with her.

Since then, it is said that Taylor didn’t speak to him again.

2. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

East it is a romance that went from fiction to reality; everything was rosy until Robert Pattinson found out that Kristen had been unfaithful to him with director Rupert Sanders. Although both actors did not even want to see each other, tthey had to bite the bullet and work together throughout the promotion film that they starred

3. Johnny Deep and Amber Heard

This couple’s relationship contains everything that is wrong: Infidelities, alcoholism, domestic violence All very bad! It is said that the actor on different occasions came to beat her up, However, Johnny presented some audios to the judge, which did not leave her very well, let’s say. Their divorce has been without a doubt one of the hardest of Hollywood.