Top 3 most luxurious cars of Selena Gomez

Singer and former Disney Channel celebrity Selena Gomez owns a garage worth millions of dollars. She apparently is a great collector of high-end cars. See what her most luxurious whims are!

March 27, 2022 00:59 a.m.

If we go back in time, Selena Gómez began her career at a very young age. She had the step of her by Disney Channeland in fact managed to obtain a contract of more than five years with this chain to be able to star in the children’s series: Wizards of Waverly Place. In 2015 she was diagnosed with Lupus, a disease that years later, in 2017 she underwent a kidney transplant. The organ was donated by her friend the actress France Raisa.

We leave his past, and we continue touring. According to various portals, Selena has around 75 million dollars, which have increased in recent years thanks to the income he has obtained for his different works and collaborations.

The sum of his salary clearly allows him to get quite an enviable car collection. Although she also drives quite normal vehicles, the singer also likes luxurious ones. The most beautiful car she owns is without a doubt her BMW X6but at the same time it has a Audi A6a Mercedes-Maybacha Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Escape.

1)BMW X6

This car is valued from 70,000 euros. Count with one 3.0-liter V6 engine, 265 horsepower, 240 km/h top speed and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 6.5 seconds. Among its main rivals we find models such as the Audi Q8, the Mercedes GLE Coupé, and the Porsche Cayenne Coupé.

2) Audi A6

The Audi A6 is around 50,000 euros.

The Audi A6 has a 3.0-liter V6 engineTDI (Diesel), has 349 horsepower and its maximum speed is 250 km. The power is very good despite being a family car (5.9 seconds), this is thanks to the four motion all-wheel drive. The price is around 50,000 euros.

3) Mercedes-Maybach

Mercedes Maybach has a 4.0-liter V8 engine.

this mercedes features a 4.0-liter V8 engine. One of the characteristics of this car is that it can have both manual transmission and automatic transmission. It has a propellant with 345 horses and 700 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 in 4.9 seconds. The value of this car is around 145,200 euros.