Top 3 PSG players who are expected to score the most at the 2022 World Cup

With the World Cup approaching, a large part of the PSG team will represent their respective countries in Qatar. This article lists the top 3 players who will undoubtedly score the most goals for this world cup.

The three PSG players who score the most.

1.Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s entry to PSG can be summed up in one word. Electric. The striker was an absolute threat to defences, chaining passes, running with the ball and exerting pressure from the first minutes of play.

His place in Paris Saint Germain has been called into question for a few days. A well-known Argentinian journalist, Veronica Brunati, announced on Twitter the return of Messi to FC Barcelona next July. Despite his possible departure from the Parisian club – nothing has been confirmed yet – Lionel Messi is among the most legendary (current) PSG players. The chances of him scoring at the World Cup, with Argentina, are therefore high.

2. Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian player has distinguished himself this season with the Parisian team, with 8 goals scored in five games. He is with Kyllian Mbappé the top scorer of this 2022-2023 season in Ligue 1.

He will play this World Cup with his national team, which is also the favorite, alongside France. Expectations are high for the 30-year-old. Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2018, when they were the big favorites in this competition.

Neymar himself had to face ridicule because of his behavior. He has, in fact, been criticized for his exaggerations and simulations of injuries. We hope this will change for this 2022 edition.

3. Kylian Mbappe

In his performances for this 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season, Mbappé impresses with his consistency. The 23-year-old has no problem scoring, he is now the most important goalscorer in the competition, tied with Lionel Messi with 8 goals in 5 games. He did, however, lift some criticism over his lack of assists. The young Parisian has not made any assists at the start of the season.

France is well placed to go far this season. According to the predictions on the bookmakers for the world cup, the only team that has the best chance of winning the World Cup more than France is Brazil. Everything is far from over, the French team gave us some scares during the preparation for the World Cup, after a defeat against Denmark. In addition to recent injuries to some key players, such as Kanté, Benzema, Hernandez and Pogba, which are worrying fans. The blues will also have to put aside the controversies that have caused much ink to flow in recent weeks.