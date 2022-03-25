Top 3 Star Plus Originals To Watch In March 2022

We look at three great Star Plus originals to watch this month and one that’s not worth it

Disney Plus It has a lot of interesting content to watch and even more if you have the combo with Star Plus, the global version of Hulu.

Although you may associate Disney with incredible movies and series for the whole family, there is also another type of super interesting content on the platform. It might even be worth having the Disney Plus + Star Plus combo as your main streaming provider, instead of Netflix.

If the series are not your thing, we also find the best new moviesthe best fantasy films and Oscar winning films (or, at least, that they deserve to).

Today, we’re going to dive into the Star Plus originals you should watch right now. Likewise, we warn you of a series that you should pass by.

FRESH

Image Credit: Disney

If you’ve used dating apps, Fresh is probably for you. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, a chance meeting at the supermarket turns into something else entirely.

We don’t want to spoil you too much, we just warn you that Fresh is going to surprise you. In some parts it is scary, in others it is strange and really interesting. We loved this movie and it’s available on Star Plus right now.

THE DROPOUT

If you haven’t followed the story of Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes, then now is a good time to do so. The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried, is currently in the Star Plus catalogue.

A quick summary: Holmes created Theranos as a way to avoid having to draw large amounts of blood for medical work. Along the way, things got out of hand, to put it mildly.

We are not going to give you more details, but run to see it. And then read John Carreyrou’s epic book on which the film is inspired.

PAM & TOMMY

Image Credit: Star Plus

What do we have to say about this? An eight-part series documenting the incredible story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape, which was stolen by a contractor. This production tells one of the first internet trends, the story is really epic.

Both Lily James and Sebastian Stan do an amazing job. Especially considering how well known the source material is and the people involved. This series is worth watching.

DON’T SEE BIG SKY

Image Credit: Star Plus

Although there is nothing wrong with Big Sky, we found it to be a bit boring and lackluster. So, given the great quality of other content available in the Star Plus catalog, we can safely say that you should avoid watching this.

Don’t do it because we warned you, but because Rotten Tomatoes gave Big Sky a 61% score; while the public gave it the infamous 43% rating. So just make sure to check out the recommendations we made for you and leave Big Sky behind.