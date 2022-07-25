Top 30 Animated Movies: Pure Fun

Animated movies aren’t just for kids; in fact, no one needs a break from real humans more than adults. Which means they’re great for solo viewing by adults and serve as fun movies for the whole family. (Bonus: The older you are, the more likely you’ll pick up some of the truly inspired nuances that lurk between the lines.) From Disney staples to cult classic highlights, this genre has variety and is packed with must-see movies.

Yes, dear readers. Although some may deny it, there are plenty of examples of movies that can be enjoyed by all members of the family. And, what’s even better, some of them are very likely to be so good that they deserve to be on our list of the 100 best movies of the decade that you (maybe) have not seen.

After all, we are talking about masterpieces of the caliber of toy story, The Lion King, Reverse or the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. They are timeless stories that introduce us to unforgettable characters, such as Simba, Buddy, WALL-E or Carl, the retiree who drew more than one tear from us in the magnificent Up. But it is that they have much more, because for example from Japan we have received wonders such as Spirited Away, Akira either Your Name to make it clear that not everything in the world of animation is Pixar or Disney.

Whether you’re looking for clever stop-motion or visually stunning computer animation, or have kids or fly alone, these are the best animated films of all time. 30 films that will stay in your memory forever, because of the residue that their stories and characters will leave you. Because, many times, where you least expect it is that name that will steal your heart in the form of an animated character. Open your soul and let them in. You will not regret.