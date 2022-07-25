Entertainment

Top 30 Animated Movies: Pure Fun

    Animated movies aren’t just for kids; in fact, no one needs a break from real humans more than adults. Which means they’re great for solo viewing by adults and serve as fun movies for the whole family. (Bonus: The older you are, the more likely you’ll pick up some of the truly inspired nuances that lurk between the lines.) From Disney staples to cult classic highlights, this genre has variety and is packed with must-see movies.

    Yes, dear readers. Although some may deny it, there are plenty of examples of movies that can be enjoyed by all members of the family. And, what’s even better, some of them are very likely to be so good that they deserve to be on our list of the 100 best movies of the decade that you (maybe) have not seen.

    After all, we are talking about masterpieces of the caliber of toy story, The Lion King, Reverse or the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. They are timeless stories that introduce us to unforgettable characters, such as Simba, Buddy, WALL-E or Carl, the retiree who drew more than one tear from us in the magnificent Up. But it is that they have much more, because for example from Japan we have received wonders such as Spirited Away, Akira either Your Name to make it clear that not everything in the world of animation is Pixar or Disney.

    Whether you’re looking for clever stop-motion or visually stunning computer animation, or have kids or fly alone, these are the best animated films of all time. 30 films that will stay in your memory forever, because of the residue that their stories and characters will leave you. Because, many times, where you least expect it is that name that will steal your heart in the form of an animated character. Open your soul and let them in. You will not regret.

toy story

No list of animated films would be complete without toy story, the first Pixar movie that completely changed Hollywood. The film ushered in a new era of all-digital animated films, pushing the genre to new frontiers of storytelling. Never has a computer created something with so much heart.

Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Buzz Lightyear.

The Lion King

The Lion King it could be the most loved animated film by millennials. From the epic soundtrack to its genuine villain, Scar, the film leaves no emotion untapped. Give your father a hug after seeing it.

Beauty and the Beast

This tale as old as time is a heartwarming classic love story, and the first animated film to receive a best picture nomination.

Reverse

This fun and heartwarming 2015 Disney and Pixar collaboration takes place inside the mind of a young girl, where she is guided by five personified emotions voiced in the original by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling. through the move of his family and the impossible maze of adolescence.

Up

This 2009 Oscar-winning film stars a widower named Carl and a boy named Russell, who travel to South America tying tons of balloons to Carl’s house, to fulfill a promise made to Carl’s late wife, Ellie. Don’t forget to have tissues handy.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

This Wes Anderson stop-motion comedy is based on Roald Dahl’s 1970 children’s book of the same name, but this movie is by no means just for kids. Anderson’s trademark wit and visual richness make Fantastic Mr. Fox an adventure full of suspense and heart.

Hercules

With a great soundtrack, the Disney musical inspired by the Greek gods is a movie that you will like for sure. Let the muses add a little joy to your day!

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon is a DreamWorks story about a young Viking who, in his quest to become a dragon slayer and gain acceptance from his tribe, ends up befriending the first dragon he captures. The luscious visuals and incredible voice acting make it worth your while.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is, today, an innovative work of art for animation. Not only is it Disney’s first animated feature film, but it was the first animated film in which every frame was drawn by hand. This 1937 play tells the story of Snow White, a princess who lives under the control of her wicked stepmother, her Queen. Fun Fact #1: The film’s release was extremely successful, to the point where, adjusted for inflation, it remains among the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in the United States; Fun fact #2: The year after its release, the Academy awarded Walt Disney an honorary Oscar, accompanied by seven miniatures.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is an iconic Pixar film about a rat named Remy who plots to achieve his dream of becoming a chef by allying himself with a restaurant garbage man. It’s a bouncy blockbuster with a terrific score, and it won the Oscar for best animated film in 2007.

By the way, we have the recipe for Ratatouille from the movie.

Paddington 2

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Paddington 2 it’s a cult classic. The hilarious live-action sequel to Paddington tells the story of the bear when he tries to get a present for his aunt’s birthday and ends up framed for a crime he didn’t commit. A classic.

Coconut

Inspired by the Mexican holiday of the Day of the Dead, Coconut tells the story of a boy named Miguel who cannot follow the rules of not playing music in the family. In his place, while meddling with the curses of his ancestors, he accidentally finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead, where he meets his great-great-grandfather, who isn’t exactly who he expects. Colorful and superbly animated, the film is a musical delight.

Coraline’s worlds

Coraline’s worlds is a creepy 2009 stop-motion horror work based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Dakota Fanning voices Coraline, a young woman who discovers a secret alternate universe full of buttons behind a door in her new house.

Spirited Away

This 2001 Japanese fantasy film tells the story of a young girl who enters the spirit world of Japanese Shinto folklore and must find a way to free herself and her parents in order to return to human life. Richly animated, she is absolutely stunning.

Nightmare Before Christmas

A cult classic Nightmare Before Christmasby Tim Burton, is a 1993 stop-motion (scary) musical that tells the story of the leader of the town of Halloween, Jack Skellington, who discovers a portal to the town of Christmas and decides to celebrate it.

Here are the best Halloween movies to watch with kids.

Spider-Man: A new universe

The first animated Spider-Man movie is a hilarious, vibrant and visually stunning achievement. This 2018 film received praise for its animation, voice acting, comedy, and soundtrack, winning numerous awards for best animated film.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl’s Moving Castle, by Studio Ghibli, is a magical tale about accepting inner beauty. When a witch curses Sophie to appear as an old woman, it takes empathy – and a troubled wizard – to break the spell and find true love.

These are the 10 best Studio Ghibli movies.

Persepolis

Based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis depicts the story of a young Iranian woman during her most formative and rebellious years in the midst of the Islamic Revolution.

Yellow Submarine

This 1968 Beatles animated classic revolutionized music video making, incorporating songs from the album, quirky cartoons and all four animated band members.

By the way, could you tell us which is the best song by The Beatles?

WALL E

With the lovable and lonely robot just looking for a hand to hold, WALL E It not only gave us one of Pixar’s best love stories, but also one of the best movies about why we should care more about how much garbage we’re piling up on Earth.

the prince of egypt

The story of Moses and the Ten Commandments has been masterfully adapted into a DreamWorks animated musical with an all-star voice cast including Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Steve Martin, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Pfeiffer, Martin Short, and Patrick Stewart, among others.

The iron Giant

The iron Giant tells the story of a huge alien robot who lands in a Maine junkyard and befriends a young boy. However, unlike ET, it becomes a Godzilla-like problem once the government tries to shut it down.

Pokemon: The Movie

Pokemon: The Movie cemented the catch-’em-all video game series, filled with friendly battle monsters, as one of the greatest multimedia franchises of all time. Ash and his partner Pikachu helped kick off the next generation with an enemy, Mewtwo (a powerful sentient Pokémon), and an emotional story about the power of friendship.

Finding Nemo

Ask any kid what a clown fish is called in the aquarium and they’ll say “Nemo.” That’s the success of Pixar’s story about a fish trying to find his lost son, and the multitude of sea creatures he encounters along the way.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

No one was better at solving mysteries than the skittish pooch Scooby Doo, and the Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning cartoon team got its own movie in 1998 thanks to reruns on Cartoon Network. Traveling to “Moonscar Island” (where the monsters are said to be real), Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne, must solve the case or face their doom. wow!

Zucchini’s life

A young orphan who likes to be called “Courgette,” which means courgette in French, makes friends and fights bullies at an orphanage in this stop motion adaptation of a French children’s story.

The Incredibles

Pixar managed to put together the best Fantastic Four movie ever made about a (completely different) superhero family juggling fighting crime and raising three superpowered kids.

Akira

After the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on itself to cover up that it was conducting ESP experiments on children, a biker gang leader named Kaneda tries to save his best friend from the government’s secret project that has been revamped. Akira grossed $80 million in 1988, becoming the most profitable anime film of the time, and had a huge impact on pop culture and design.

Do not miss the 15 best anime that you can (and should) watch on Netflix.

Your Name

as a kind of put yourself in my place, in this modern animated fantasy romance, a high school boy in Tokyo and a high school girl in the Japanese countryside inexplicably switch bodies. It worked, since Your Name It is the third highest grossing anime film of all time.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells are an ordinary family, glued to the screen of their mobile and their laptop at the table, until the new operating system unleashes evil robots throughout the world. To get their lives back, this crazy and dysfunctional troop must learn to put aside their generational differences and learn to understand each other.

