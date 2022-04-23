Top 4 Apple HomeKit Compatible Security Cameras

Share

HomeKit-enabled security cameras allow you to control various aspects directly from the software on your iPhone and iPad.

HomeKit is a wonderful home automation platform created by Apple in order to control third-party products from the comfort of the software installed on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and other operating systems in its ecosystem. There are hundreds and hundreds of HomeKit accessories like smart plugs, locks, light bulbs, or even security cameras.

The security cameras of HomeKit allow users to maintain full control over everything that happens in their homes. Whether the camera is installed at the entrance, in the garden or in any of the rooms, HomeKit users will be able to see real-time video images of everything that happens.

In this article we will compile a great selection with the HomeKit-enabled security cameras most recommended on the market. There are alternatives for all tastes, with all kinds of functions, features and technical specifications.

What is HomeKit?

Before starting our selection of HomeKit-compatible security cameras, we are going to explain in great detail what HomeKit is and what advantages it offers to users of the Apple product ecosystem.

HomeKit is a home automation platform integrated into the software of Apple devices that allows users to take full control of third-party accessories. In this way, it is possible to control the operation of plugs, blinds, light bulbs, security cameras and other accessories from the Control centerfrom the app Housefrom shortcuts and even through the virtual assistant Siri.

HomeKit is available on operating systems iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

The best security cameras compatible with HomeKit

1. Netatmo security camera

This is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and most reliable HomeKit-enabled security cameras on the market. It is a very complete camera because it has a wide range of functions and features.

Netatmo’s camera, which we did an extensive review of, offers a way to night vision, motion detection, face detection, a notification system, automatic image recording, Wi-Fi connectivity and HD resolution. The camera has an SD slot so that all video images can be stored on an SD card completely free of charge, but users can also access a subscription to store the data in the cloud.

This security camera is compatible with HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant. In addition, it offers support for the HomeKit video protection function.

See on Amazon.es: Netatmo Security Camera

2. Eufy Security 2K Camera

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative, this Eufy brand security camera can be your greatest ally. It usually costs 39.99 euros but it is currently on sale and you can take it home for only 33.99 euros.

Despite its low price, the eufy security camera is packed with features. Have support with HomeKit, artificial intelligence technology, night vision, Wi-Fi and WLAN connectivity, motion sensors and a resolution of 2K (1080p).

Additionally, it has a built-in microphone and a speaker that offers two-way audio communication. That is, users will be able to speak from their iPhone (and other Apple devices) to send the audio to the camera and vice versa, receiving sound on their device from the camera. Highly recommended.

See on Amazon.es: Eufy Security 2K

3. Aqara HomeKit

Another of the most recommended security cameras that are supported by Apple’s HomeKit platform is this Aqara brand camera. It is very complete and has a very attractive design.

Have 2-way audio, a noise-reducing microphone, 5-meter recording distance, night vision, 1080p HD resolution, and a 140-degree wide-angle lens. Another of the most outstanding features of the Aqara security camera is that it is completely wireless, so you can install it in any corner of your home.

In addition, all the images stored in this security camera have guaranteed privacy since they have the Apple Security Video certification.

See on Amazon.es: Aqara HomeKit Surveillance Camera

4. Eufy security camera system

We continue our collection of security cameras with a slightly more expensive option. It is a system of cameras designed for outdoors, although they can also work inside a home.

Eufy’s camera suite transmits high-definition images at 1080p resolution. His battery has an impressive autonomy with a duration of 180 days no charging required. Also, this security camera system is designed not to be affected by any inclement weather.

They have a way night vision, an alert system, person detection technology and IP67-certified water resistance. The set has two security cameras that are ideal for discovering who passes near the door of your home or your garage, knowing at all times thanks to its technology if the being that has passed is a human being or an animal.

See on Amazon.es: Eufy Camera System Smart light bulbs: How to ask Siri to change the color of the light in your living room

How to control the operation of your security cameras with HomeKit

As we mentioned previously, users of the Apple product ecosystem have the possibility to control the operation and view the images of the security cameras with HomeKit support.

In this way, an iPhone or iPad user (to mention several examples) has the option of see the images of the security camera in real time from the same Control Center of iOS and iPadOS. You can even ask Siri to access video footage with voice commands like “show kitchen camera” or “show me security camera footage.”

After setting up the security camera in HomeKit on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS or watchOS, users of the Apple ecosystem will be able to control the operation of their security cameras in different sections of the operating system of their devices.

Video images from the security camera appear as thumbnails in Control Center and the Home app.

Users can ask Siri to display video footage from security cameras.

The Shortcuts app allows you to run automatic actions related to HomeKit accessories.

HomeKit compatible devices

This is the list of Apple devices from which users can control the operation of their security cameras:

iPhone

iPad

Mac

Apple Watch

AppleTV

HomeKit is a wonderful home automation platform, especially if you own multiple Apple products. The synchronization between HomeKit and the security cameras is practically immediate and will be very helpful when it comes to keeping an eye on your pets, your baby or anyone who enters your home.

