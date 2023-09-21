Top 5 Brimstone Player Cards to Buy in the Valorant Stuff Store

Player Cards are simple but essential cosmetic items in Valorant that display a person’s username, total level, and title. There are several ways to acquire them in the game. It can be done by completing Agent Contracts or Battle Passes, and can even be purchased directly from a Weapon Skin Pack.

In Episode 7, Act 1, Valorant introduced a new in-game store called the Stuff Store. It allows players to purchase cosmetic items such as Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards directly using a new currency called Kingdom Points.

The new Stuff Shop added another layer of excitement for its players as they can now look forward to more cool items. Player cards are definitely the best among all other cosmetic items because of the ease with which they can be shown to others. The developers have constantly released beautiful items since the launch of the game. Below is a list of the five best Brimstone player cards that can be purchased from the Valorant accessory store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the opinions of the writer.

Duo // Field Command, New Recruit and 3 more Brimstone Player Cards in the Valorant Accessories Store

1) Duo // Field Command

The Duo // Field Command Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Duo // Field Command player card was released in January 2023 alongside the Valorant Episode 6, Act 1 Battle Pass. It’s a one-off, but given the name, there’s a chance more cards will be released to make it a a series. .

This article introduces the two leaders of the Valorant team, Brimstone and Sage. We see Brimstone ready with his Arsonist, while Sage holds his Slow Orb. In the background, we see the ultimate ability, Orbital Strike, and a Barrier Orb.

2) Back home

The Home Again player card for Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again player cards were released in March 2022 within the episode 4, act 2 battle pass. In addition to Brimstone, this series of cards has featured multiple agents such as Jett, Chamber, Cypher, Skye, Reyna, and Yoru.

The card series shows Valorant agents taking a break upon returning to their homeland. In the Brimstone version of this card, we see him having a great time while he enjoys a sports match in a stadium. He can be seen cheering on his favorite team while he holds a hot dog in one hand and a foam finger in the other.

3) New recruit

The new recruit player card (Image via Riot Games)

The New Recruit player card was released in June 2020 within the Valorant Battle Pass Episode 1, Act 1 Battle Pass. This makes it one of the oldest in the game since its full release.

The card shows Agent Brimstone in what looks like a sign to recruit new recruits. Since he is the leader of the group, it would make sense to know why his face was used on the poster. The card is composed of grey, black, and white, making it one of the most boring cards in the game.

4) Contra // KAY/O + Sulfur

Versus KAY/O + Brimstone Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

Versus Player cards have been released in multiple battle passes in Valorant. This version was made available in November 2021 during Episode 3, Act 3.

This series of cards featured many Agents. Some of them have even appeared more than once like Phoenix and Jett. In this card, we see KAYO and Brimstone teaming up against the enemies. A few others in the game have given rise to theories about a bit of history between the two Agents, and this Versus card just solidifies that concept further.

5) Ancient Paths

Old Roads Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Old Roads Player Card was released in August 2023 with Episode 7, Act 2. There are no other variations of this card in the game.

The card shows Brimstone taking a day off and taking a bike ride to the destination, “State Park.” From the appearance of his expression and the name of the card, one can speculate that this place holds a special place in his heart.

In addition to Brimstone, there are many other agent player cards available in the game. All of this can be easily purchased through the Accessories Store and the required amount of Kingdom Points.