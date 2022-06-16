Top 5 casino-themed movies

The universe of the casino is honored in the seventh art. Here is a top 5 movies on the subject to see on your screen.

1. The Players

Released in 2013, this film tells the story of a student who pays his tuition fees by playing online poker games, such as those visible on www.casino-comparatif.fr. At some point, he is convinced he is being scammed and decides to leave for Costa Rica in order to find the creator of the site. On the spot, the latter, Ivan Block, becomes his mentor and integrates him into his business. Having sensed the danger, he tries to reverse the roles. In the casting, you will find Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake.

2. The Gambler

Entitled “Le Flambeur” in Quebec, this American film was released in 2014. The story focuses on the life of Jim Bennett, literature professor and gambling enthusiast. Everything changes the day he decides to bet big until he is over-indebted. In front of so much money, he involves his mother and his girlfriend in his problems. At the same time, his sentimental relationship becomes complicated and he ends up participating in a fixed match involving one of his students.

3. Casino Royale

Directed by Martin Campbell and released in 2006, Casino Royale is part of the James Bond saga. In this 21st opus, Daniel Craig slips into the shoes of James Bond for the first time to succeed Pierce Brosnan. Adapted from the novel by Ian Fleming published in the United Kingdom in 1953, this film plunges the protagonist into the world of games. The duel brings together British agent 007 and Le Chiffre around a poker table in one of the finest casinos in the Bahamas. This first mission will be successful at the cost of many sacrifices.

4. Ocean’s Eleven

This film is directed by David Holmes and displays a theatrical release in 2001. Distinguished by an exceptional cast, it brings together cinema giants like George Clooney, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. In summary, this feature film is about the planning of the biggest hit ever orchestrated by eleven thieves. Determined, they try to rob the Bellagio, the Mirage and the MGM Grand, with 150 million dollars at stake. Danny Ocean also wants to recover Tess who finds herself in the arms of the owner of the three casinos. A film that combines drama, comedy and suspense.

5. Vegas 21

MIT student Ben Campbell, played by Jim Sturgess, has been scouted by students who entice him to join their group to indulge in a lucrative game. This will allow him to finance his next studies at Harvard. These math geniuses decide to travel to Las Vegas every weekend to play blackjack and win a huge amount of money. A journey strewn with jealousy, scandal and betrayal.

