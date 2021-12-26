Top 5 crypto legal and regulatory developments in 2021

As I led national security litigation, hedge fund and SEC defense litigation practices at my latest law firm, BakerHostetler, I and my team members prepared an annual list of key industry developments and cases each December.

It was usually a top 10 later published by Wolters Kluwer in one of his CCH publications and by BakerHostetler as a separate publication for our firm’s clients. Now that I am “retired” from legal practice and these days I devote much of my professional attention to the blockchain and crypto sector, Max Yakubowski and I have thought about doing something similar for Cointelegraph readers.

So here is my top 5 for 2021, it has some footnotes attached. For one thing, the blockchain industry has a large number of dimensions, some involve finance and many others don’t. The use cases for this technology are growing every year, limited only by human ingenuity. This list focuses on this year’s developments affecting financial transactions and systems. In addition, it focuses on what I consider key regulations, legislation and controversies affecting the ecosystem.

1. El Salvador adopts BTC as its national currency

In June, at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador would adopt Bitcoin as its national currency. The country has been using the US dollar as its official currency since 2001, after abandoning the local currency, the colón. A little later, the country’s legislative body adopted laws requiring all businesses to accept Bitcoin as legal tender since September, with some exceptions. In addition, the small nation’s banks have made wallets containing $ 30 in BTC available to citizens. This was not a voluntary choice for companies, but mandatory, which makes the event so significant.

It was a turning point for sovereign nations: other countries, including Panama and Ukraine, have taken steps to do the same. While other states have already adopted blockchain technology for parts of their financial and government systems, such as blockchain real estate auctions in Georgia, this development is different and more important. It involves the entire national economy.

2. The new legislation on blockchain transactions in the United States

In November, Congress finally passed the Biden administration’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation, or at least the portion of the proposed legislation actually aimed at building and renovating bridges, roads, railways and telecommunications. Within the law, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there is an amendment to Section 6045 of the tax code, which requires reporting to citizens involved in security transactions, with an excessively broad definition of “broker.” It requires traditional brokerage firms to report tax on clients. However, the law could be interpreted to impose this significant reporting requirement on blockchain miners and developers, a measure considered by many in Congress to be intrusive and bad for crypto.

The importance of this fiscal provision is the fact that it represents one of the first attempts by the federal government “to better integrate digital assets, such as virtual currencies, into our nation’s tax code,”According to a letter sent by six senators on December 14 to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. These senators are Rob Portman, Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema, Cynthia Lummis, Pat Toomey and Mike Crapo, members of both large political parties. It is also significant that support for the technology is not only present in the Senate, there is now a Congressional Blockchain Caucus as well.

The caucus is a two-party group of members of the House of Representatives dedicated to promoting technology with “a light regulatory approach,According to its mission statement. In August 2020, he sent a letter to the Internal Revenue Service seeking clarity on how the agency would tax the rewards generated by the proof-of-stake validation process. At the time of writing, the caucus website lists 35 members of the chamber, a substantial number.

3. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve is open to the benefits of blockchain for the financial system

This year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said publicly and during hearings in Congress that he sees some benefits to the world and U.S. financial systems in using blockchain and digital assets. In March, he stated on CNBC that while Bitcoin is not a great store of value or currency, it is a speculative asset like gold. He later made it clear that the Fed has no plans to ban crypto.

A few days ago, Powell admitted that he did not believe the armageddon expected by crypto opponents. The Fed chairman stressed that at the moment he does not see crypto as a danger to the financial system. Regarding stablecoins, he indicated that “they can certainly be a useful and efficient part of the financial system if properly regulated.”

Looking back a few years ago, cryptocurrencies (and their respective blockchains) were taboo in the federal government. Nobody could adopt them. Thus, there appears to have been a clear evolution and maturation of Powell’s mindset on this topic and on the useful aspects of digital assets for our economy and the global financial system. Considering Powell’s considerable influence on the economy and economic stability, probably exceeding that of the president, this is a very positive development. All these speeches seem to anticipate the Fed issuing a central bank digital currency.

4. The SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs for retail investors

The new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, has a clear partiality towards his former employer, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where he served as chairman from 2009 to 2014. However, he is nonetheless taking steps towards le crypto, albeit slowly.

For several years now, various financial firms have been trying to sell exchange-traded funds based on Bitcoin and other digital assets. ETFs manage a basket of securities or assets, such as the S&P 500 ETF, which holds all of the securities in the S&P 500 Index. Typically, ETFs are less expensive investment products for retail investors than mutual funds. However, during the tenure of former SEC chairman Jay Clayton, over a dozen ETFs have been submitted to the SEC, and none have received approval for the public offering.

In October, however, things changed. The SEC has approved the first Bitcoin-based ETF for trading in US public markets: the ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF. However, the ETF relies on Bitcoin futures, not the underlying BTC found in the spot market, revealing Gensler’s bias from his years in the CFTC. I find no legitimate reason for approving a futures-based ETF and rejecting spot-based ETFs. In fact, a futures-based ETF, which requires the roll-over of futures contracts, is more expensive to manage.

Additionally, the number of contracts that can be purchased is limited by the current CFTC position limit regulations. There are no similar restrictions on spot ETFs. The argument that Bitcoin markets have been on regulated marketplaces like the CME for years and are consequently more stable and regular for an ETF is absurd. Either way, eventually a spot ETF will be approved, and the fact that all retail investors can now buy Bitcoin, albeit through derivatives, is a significant advance for both the technology and the alternative asset.

5. Ripple takes the SEC in court

In the final days of the Clayton-led SEC, in December 2020, the commission cleared and filed a lawsuit against Ripple and two of its directors, saying the defendants would be offering unregistered securities in the form of XRP to the public for several years. As discussed in one of my articles this year, it was a reckless and overly aggressive action.

Among other reasons, one wonders if the XRP token was a “security” according to the federal regulations on the subject. Additionally, another government regulator, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, reported to Ripple in 2013 that its offers represented “currency exchanges,” forcing Ripple to register with the agency as an “exchanger.” Then, Ripple signed up and received a $ 700,000 fine from FinCEN as a penalty for registration and AML violations in 2015, and five years later the SEC claimed that the same offers were actually public offers of “security.” Repetitive actions by different US regulators for similar underlying transactions are unfair and unwarranted.

If I were a gambler, and I am, I would say the SEC will lose this battle. The court will find that XRP is not a “security,” that sales of XRP by Ripple’s directors were not public offerings in the United States, or that an injunction against the defendants is neither necessary nor authorized. This battle and the subsequent decision of Judge Analisa Torres could be colossal.

Opinions expressed are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of either Cointelegraph or Florida International University College of Law or its affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended or should be considered legal or investment advice.