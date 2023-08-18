top-5-documentaries-netflix-depp-nardoni-matavizzitas | Five entertaining documentaries on Netflix to watch this weekend Cheka

Today, the platform of streaming These are not only used to show fictional stories; but they are also capable of producing Documentary film High quality illustrations of the most interesting cases in history.

From gruesome crimes to the food industry, platforms such as Netflix have featured diverse content in relation to this genre. Here we are sharing five documentaries to enjoy this weekend.

depp vs herd

Documentary about the famous case that took Hollywood by surprise and had an impact on social networks, depp vs herd Will collects and compares evidence about possible abuse and domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and how their words turned the trial into a media campaign.

The Lady of Silence: The Matavijitas Case

In Mexico, from 1998 to 2005, a wave of murders of older women was followed by a massive manhunt that ended with the least suspect being convicted of the crime.

Isabella: The Nardoni Case

Based on a case that shocked Brazil, a mother seeks justice for the death of her young daughter after she collapses in her father’s apartment.

Missing: The Lucy Blackman Case

When young Englishwoman Lucy Blackman goes missing on a trip to Japan in 2000, authorities around the world launch a massive search to find her.

Poison: The Bitter Truth About Our Food

Have you ever wondered what is in our food? This documentary, through appropriate interviews with experts and relatives of the victims; Will detail the epidemic of a deadly foodborne illness in the United States.

