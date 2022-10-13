Top 5 Famous People Who Don’t Post Anything On Social Media

Social networks have changed the rules of the game around the world in terms of communication. Nowadays, all kinds of celebrities, whether they are singers, actors, actresses, artists, politicians or celebrities in general, use social networks as a powerful tool with which they can interact with their fans, inform them of news and find out about their opinions.

While many of these celebrities do in fact use some SMM service (Social Media Marketing) for improve your popularity and the reach of your social media posts, we also found the opposite to be the case. Well-known celebrities who have decided not to post anything on social networks, including popular Hollywood stars who have never opened an account on any social network.

Although these celebrities cannot avoid constantly appearing and being mentioned in numerous posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube, they are not the ones who upload this content to the social network of the moment. Here we list the Top 5 famous people who do not use social networks:

Brad Pitt

The popular actor and Oscar winner at the 2020 ceremony, Brad Pitt, is one of the most well-known Hollywood stars who has always wanted to stay away from social networks. His decision has logically attracted a lot of attention, which is why he has been asked about it on numerous occasions. In one of his last statements, Brad Pitt referred to Instagram, commenting that he doesn’t like to share his private life and that “Life is good enough without Instagram. I don’t see the point of it.”

Sandra Bullock

Oscar winner and one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, the case of Sandra Bullock with social networks is quite curious. The actress has never wanted to open an account on any social network, and when asked if she felt any pressure for not having social networks, Sandra Bullock replied that the comments made about her really affect her, and she would spend too much time having to deny it. hoaxes and gossip. Despite everything, she has also stated on occasion that she may start using them in the future through her children.

Interestingly, although the actress continues to date without posting anything on social networks, a fan account about Sandra Bullock on Instagram It already exceeds 1.4 million followers, a clear sign that the followers are still waiting for him to open his own official account.

Daniel Radcliffe

The protagonist of the Harry Potter saga, actor Daniel Radcliffe, has stated in several interviews that he does not like reading comments about himself on the Internet; he doesn’t have enough “mental strength” to put up with the Internet trolls; And he doesn’t want to be responsible for running and managing any social media accounts either. The journalists quickly suggested that he could hire someone to take his profile on some social network, but the actor replied that he would not leave that responsibility to another person either, since “authenticity” would be lost.

Whether you agree with his motives or not, the result is Daniel Radcliffe joining the list of Top Famous People Who Never Post on Social Media.

Scarlett Johansson

Back in 2011, at the time when Scarlett Johansson was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the character of Black Widow in several films, the actress commented that she did not have Twitter or Facebook because one of the things she least wanted to do in life was to share his private life with others.

Years later, the actress still thinks the same, and has even mentioned on occasion that one of the few reasons she uses the Internet is to laugh at the memes about her Marvel character or those of her fellow “Avengers.”

George Clooney

George Clooney was asked directly if he doesn’t plan to create a profile of his own on social media, and the actor openly replied that people don’t need to know what a celebrity thinks about anything at all times. Moreover, he went on to say that he even thinks that doing so could be dangerous, since posting content that is considered inappropriate in these social spaces could cost an actor his career. In view of the constant controversies that have taken place on social networks in recent years, it can be said that Clooney was completely right.