Top 5 Friends Guest Stars

Throughout its 10 seasons broadcast between 1994 and 2004, friends it easily surpassed 200 episodes. What started as a show created by Martha Kauffman and David Crane where they told the story of 6 friends who lived in New York, it became an unprecedented television event that everyone wanted to be a part of. For the end of the series, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow They received a million dollars per episode. Because if. Friends had no money problems and this allowed them to have all kinds of guests, of which we highlight 5.

5-Reese Witherspoon

the actress of Big Little Lies and legally blonde would work with again Jennifer Aniston almost a decade later thanks to The Morning Show. On friends he had to give life to one of the sisters of Rachel, Jill, and although it was very few episodes it was not for not having convinced the producers but for a particular fear. In an interview with AP made it clear that performing in front of a live audience during the recordings “terrified”.

4Julia Roberts

How can we forget about the episode in which Chandler was reunited with susie and she took revenge for the bad thing that had happened to her when they were children because of him. The chemistry was so good Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts They were even a couple in real life. It is said that it was perry the person in charge of giving her the role, after inviting her and she told him: “Write me an article on quantum physics and I will do it”. Apparently, the actor had help, but he convinced her.

3Bruce Willis

And if of matthew perry it is, another of the star steps of friends who owe everything to perry was the one of Bruce Willis. the actor of Hard to Kill lost a bet with perry and had to play Paul on friends. What was the bet about? Yes My neighbor, the murderer led the box office on its opening weekend, Willis I had to go through the set of the sitcom. That’s how it happened and that’s how this peculiar character appeared who had a brief romance with Rachelbesides being the fearsome father-in-law of Ross.

2 – Danny DeVito

In the last season of friendsJust before it all ended Danny DeVito gave life to the unforgettable striper named Roy. Invited at the last minute to entertain Phoebe, ended with an absurd cry and the discomfort overflowing all the friends. But beyond the cringe of the scene (which even the character of DeVito stands out) was one of the most remembered in the entire series, and was even nominated for a Emmy as Best Guest Actor.

1-Brad Pitt

If it were up to him, he would probably I hate Rachel Green Club I would surely have more subscribers. In 2001, when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston They were still a couple, the actor was invited to be part of the series as one of the school friends of Ross. To this day, there are those who say that the audience has never been heard to scream as much as the moment the curtain came down and pitt went on stage.