Top 5 horror games of 2021

2021 was a truly thrilling year from a gaming point of view. Let’s go to the discovery of the 5 best horror games that hit the shelves in the year that is about to leave us.

2020 did fear, real? Well 2021 was no less, there is little to complain. Nooo no pandemics and restrictions, here we are talking about horror titles who saw the light in the year that is about to leave us. The genre has always been synonymous with adrenaline and psychological tension, but only a select few manage to shake from the depths and really take a slap on the player. Like every year, even in 2021 horror crept insidiously into our living rooms and did so with both confirmations with predictable success, both with some unexpected surprise. Check that nobody is under the bed and follow us in the next few lines: we will try to line up the five best horror games of the last twelve months. By the way: you also checked inside the closet, right? No? Ouch. Big mistake…

Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu is one of the most successful characters of Resident Evil Village and perhaps of the entire saga Let’s start with the confirmations, then. In the case of Resident Evil the epithet “monster” sacred is very apt and the eighth chapter only confirms once more the caliber of the series. In fact, in each of its incarnations, the legendary Capcom series seems to have an annual subscription to our tops and Ethan Winters’ cheerful Romanian outing does not escape this rule. Resident Evil Village is the very worthy heir to that seventh episode that changed the cards after centuries of third person, confirming its merits compared to a enemy park renewed but always eager to get the skin out of it. Critics and a large section of the public have definitely appreciated the daring intention of tear with the past, especially from the point of view of the settings and the bestiary, and some welcome references to the fourth installment of the saga have certainly not gone unnoticed. Resident Evil changes, evolves, turns, but it is always there, ready to spark discussions among fans and to raise the finger when it is time to draw up the rankings of the best. Bah, how presumptuous, oh.

The Medium More than shown, the horror in The Medium is psychological From Resident Evil to The Medium, the step that resonates in the darkness capable of getting us through is really short; and not for the stylistic similarities between the two titles, but for what the second steals from the Japanese horror tradition. In reality, the most evident correspondence of loving senses would seem to be with silent Hill, just for that psychological tension growing that The Medium fielded in massive doses. You know, Christmas is the period of gifts, but so, by eye, Marianne would have gladly done without hers: our brave protagonist has in fact the power to take a stroll in the otherworldly dimension of spirits, during authentic extrasensory experiences functional to the gameplay. The soundtrack finished by Akira Yamaoka, one art direction to scream and engaging gameplay go hand in hand with angst-laden atmospheres and profound storytelling. Elements that make this Polish next-gen horror one of the most intriguing of 2021.

Little Nightmares II In Little Nightmares II the atmospheres are eerie and dark Little Nightmares II is one of those curious titles that, rather than letting ourselves be played, seems to enjoy teasing us. And that already sounds like a pretty disturbing feature, we have to admit. A matter of details, perceptions, details that are under our eyes for the entire duration of the game, but which take on contours and different meanings with each new run. The gloomy vicissitudes of Mono and Six advance between darkness and captivating puzzles, able to make the most of the collaboration between the two characters. However it is precisely the sibylline, sometimes even enigmatic, storytelling to give Little Nightmares II a value higher than the strictly playful one, outlining the story of allegories and thematic references elegant. The constant sense of restlessness transmitted by the settings and by enemies with an anxious design are then the final touch of class, which enriches this step forward not just compared to the first episode. I mean, the real little nightmare would be not giving it a chance, trust us … MUAHAHAHAH … er, let’s go on.

House Of Ashes House of Ashes is a cursed journey into Sumerian rites and legends In the 2021 edition of the dictionary of idioms, if you check carefully, under the heading “Passing from the pan to the grill” you will find the definition “Incipit of House of Ashes”. Don’t believe it? Well then: we are in Iraq in the midst of the post-Twin Towers war conflict. Well, that’s not the way it already seems to us the Heidi Alps in terms of tranquility, but, as if that weren’t enough, a subsidence of the ground causes a handful of members of the two warring factions to sink into the subsoil, catapulting them into a hell made of Mesopotamian legends and hidden dangers. The Supermassive Games team is no stranger to collective thrilling adventures, but House of Ashes scores a small one technical evolution compared to their hitherto most popular product: Until Dawn. The camera is free for the first time and the gameplay is noticeably less “guided” when compared to its predecessors, although still a bit too plastered. Without a doubt, it offers the best plot of the trilogy The Dark Pictures and, while far from perfect, it offers a handful of hours of sheer terror in the company of Sumerian rites and other cute deadly curses.