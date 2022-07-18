Top 5 Limited Series You Must Watch

Claudia Cayo, host of the podcast “You know nothing” brings us the best recommendations of the best short series that will be competing for the Emmy Awards. And that without a doubt you must see.

5 Limited Series you should see

Limited series are those that usually have a predetermined ending. Namely, they are conclusive, they usually have one season and in that succession of 6 or 8 episodes where the creators have already traced everything necessary to tell the story.

“Sometimes there is so much on offer to watch that you get discouraged when they recommend a series that has four seasons. Then you say I prefer something faster.” Clau Cayo commented.

Here is a selection of 5 titles from the limited series category available on the different streaming services.

Dopesick (2021)

This is a series that focuses on the opioid crisis, the criminal role of Purdue Pharma and its marketing of the drug OxyContin, and the activities of the billionaire Sackler family, which owns Purdue.

The miniseries also dramatizes the social misery made possible by the mass opioid addiction in the US and it got substantially worse.

Dopesick, directed by Michael Keaton, covers the period from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s.

The series is based on a true story and can be found on the StarPlus streaming platform.

The Dropout (2022)

The Dropout follows the rise and fall of elizabeth holmesan ambitious and intelligent young woman played by amanda seyfried. And Theranos, a biotech company valued at $10 billion, which turned out to be a huge fraud.

This series was based on a podcast about the Holmes Theranos scandal from the North American chain ABC News. So most of those involved in The Dropout are real people.

Inventing Anna (2022)

A series that was born thanks to a journalistic investigation that was published in The NewYork Times by the journalist Jessica Presler.

nventing Anna follows journalist Vivian Kent, played by Anna Chlumsky, as she investigates the case of Anna Delvey, played by Julia Garneruna.

Anna is a young woman who posed as a German heiress and cheated on her. in the social scene of the high society of New York.

The series was created by writer and producer Shonda Rhimes, remembered for her iconic series Grey’s Anatomy. Inventing Anna has nine episodes and is available through Netflix.

Pam & Tommy (2022)

This is an American biographical drama miniseries that recounts the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, respectively, during the period when their unauthorized sex tape was made public.

The series was directed by Lake Bell and has 8 episodes that are available on Star +.

White Lottus (2021)

It is a sharp social satire that follows the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the course of one highly transformative week.

But as they arise Darker dynamics with each passing day, this scathing six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel employees, and the idyllic place itself.

The six-part series features a first-class cast. What includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and Sydney Sweeney. Among others.

The show was also created, written, and directed by award-winning Mike White from School of Rock. And it’s available on HBO Max.





