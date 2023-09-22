Top 5 Mods for Minecraft Education Edition

In 2016, Mojang released Minecraft Educational Edition diversify the learning process around the world and make it more interesting. As expected, enthusiasts and fans of the game have created interesting mods to help you make the process more fun. In this guide, you will find the 5 best mods for Minecraft Educational Edition. Some of the mods on this list may not be very useful for learning, but they definitely make the lessons more fun. Check them all out below to pick the best ones for you.

Best Mods for Minecraft Education Edition

It is worth noting that you will not be able to install all mods, especially those related to the original edition. The fact is that all new modifications for the Minecraft Educational Edition They are reviewed by Mojang, after which they are approved or disapproved. So, as you may have guessed, our list is made up exclusively of officially approved mods, so let’s get started.

3D Furniture

Image source: Mojang Studios via ROBERTGAMER69

Furnicraft 3D is a great mod that will be useful for you and your friends. With its help, you will have access to a large amount of furniture and decorative elements that you can use to beautify your project, or simply create a beautiful interior if necessary. There are more than 500 types of furniture available in this mod from various categories, from kitchen to bathroom to gamer’s den, which is why it is considered one of the best addons among others of its kind. We definitely recommend installing it if you are working in interior design, because then you will have many more new ideas and opportunities.

Image source: Mojang Studios via SorYPMod

Although More Tools was released quite a while ago, many players still don’t know about it, which is why we want to cover this topic. According to the developers of the mod, it adds around 1000 new tools that you can use. In addition, you can also create many new armor sets to stand out from other players and distinguish yourself more easily. Also, along with the mod, unique interfaces are added that you can use. This plugin can definitely help you survive in a more creative and fun way.

Real backpack

Image source: Mojang Studios via TrueCowboy

Sometimes when you travel or build something big, you need to have a lot of resources in your inventory to avoid returning to the spawn location all the time. In such cases, the True Backpack mod will be indispensable because it adds many different backpacks to the game for every taste. Besides the fact that backpacks add extra space for your resources, they also look incredibly stylish. You can make a backpack from almost anything, including dirt, bones, mushrooms, obsidian, and many others. Additionally, there are some backpacks that do not burn at all in fire, so if you work or travel to hell they will be useful to you.

3D real weapons

Image source: Mojang Studios via Pixelpolydigital

Sometimes you just want to have fun or fight monsters that interfere with the learning process. ActualGuns 3D will definitely help you with this because by installing it, you get access to cool weapons. The mod developers did their best because all 9 types of weapons are fully animated and detailed. You can choose a sniper rifle, shotgun or machine gun, all of which will be useful against mobs or annoying friends.

SERP Pokédrock 1

Image source: Mojang Studios via Serpentín

SERP Pokédrock 1 is an amazing mod for Pokémon fans. Thanks to him, many types of creatures from the well-known Pokémon animated series appear in the game: Charmander, Squirtle or Bulbosaur, among many others.

In addition, you will have your own Pokédex, where you can see the ones you already have and participate in battles against powerful NPC opponents or your friends in the arena. The Pokéballs will be distributed throughout the world and, by finding them, you will be able to obtain useful items for your travels. Additionally, you can try your luck at catching legendary Pokémon, which, like others, have certain biomes where they will appear and wait for you to join the fight. And don’t forget about the merchants who will be happy to accept your money in exchange for Apricorns, which you can then collect to make even more Pokéballs.

Basically, what we have told you here is only a small part of what awaits you in the game, so don’t hesitate and make sure to install it if you love Pokémon.

Minecraft It is available for PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series