Top 5 moments from the season 5 premiere

The Handmaid’s Tale has returned with a fifth season so gloomy and pessimistic like the previous ones. To no one’s surprise, because this has never been the best series to escape from the real world or one that we think about when we need a happy place, but at least now we can watch it with the peace of mind that the end is near, because the season six will be the last.

If you have come this far, either out of a desire for completeness, out of masochism or because you really need to know how this story will end (which was not narrated in Margaret Atwood’s novel), you can always count on there being exceptional scenesand this double comeback directed by Elisabeth Moss herself has been no exception.

These are 5 best moments that the episodes left us The morning (5×01) and Ballet (5×02) in the return of the series.

“We went to the forest for you, now it’s our turn”

We return to the series the morning after Fred’s “particicution”. Elated and still in shock, June meets up with some of the Handmaids who accompanied her the night before and together they enjoy a breakfast that literally tastes like heaven.

The shock with reality comes when he is asked when his own turn for revenge will be. They killed for June, but they also want to settle their pending accounts, make those who tortured them suffer for years. “Will you support us?”asks one of them as she pulls out the firearms she’s got for the fight they thought was underway. The answer is no.

And not because it is a suicidal plan to return to Gilead. It is, but June is not in a reflective moment, the reason plain and simple is that June is focused on her own trauma and has never cared about leading a revolution. She is an anti-hero with many grays, not the empowered savior that many around her and us expected when the series began. It’s those contradictions that make her character interesting.

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ 5×01.



“The fine is 88 dollars. You can pay online” When June is taken to the police station, she decides to confess her crime. And she does it in great detail. Unable to give meaning to her life, she needs consequences. Somebody decide what her next step is, put her in prison. To his surprise, the authorities are not interested in doing any kind of investigation, opening a case or finding a culprit. As far as they are concerned, nothing has happened here. Fred was not a Canadian citizen and the event did not take place on his territory. “There must be a punishment,” June stammers. “There was a finger”They tell him, “You have to pay a fine for transporting unauthorized biological material, it’s $88. You can pay online.” A scene that will go down in the history of the series for its irony and twisted black humor. [El derecho de las mujeres a la ira en ‘El cuento de la criada’] “We will pray for your husband, Mrs. Waterford” The Handmaid’s Tale He has never skimped when it comes to graphically portraying all kinds of violence on screen, including sexual violence, but on many occasions the scenes that make our hair stand on end do not need blood, screams or visual or sound effects. And in episode 5×01 we have a sample. When Serena leaves the morgue, a path of honor prepared by supporters of Gilead’s doctrines awaits her, despite everything that has come to light. As Serena advances, she welcomes the tokens of support and begins to respond with the phrases typical of the theocratic dictatorship she helped found: “Praised be”, “with his gaze”…and they reply back. Chilling. Esther and Janine in episode 5×02 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“June will be proud of us” Janine took Esther under her wing at the end of last season determined to help her adjust and accept her fate, because there was no escape. The young woman who was once the Abused and Raped Wife has been trained as a Handmaiden, so Janine continues to instill her survival mantra: “if you’re good everything will be fine”. When Esther attends Fred Waterford’s wake in what will be her new home, and experiences the psychological torture of her new commander, Janine’s words lose all their reassuring power. Back at the Red Center, they share some chocolates that Esther has brought, while Janine tells her that the commander has to like her, “that way you’ll spawn earlier and pregnant women are treated like princesses”, she adds before saying how happy she was to give birth to Angela. “June will be proud of us,” Esther replies defiantly, before they start coughing up blood.

serena’s message ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ episode 5×02.

The passive aggressive scenes of the airport and the church could also be on this list, but they pale before Serena’s millimetric communication strategy. A reminder that she was the most intelligent among all the founders, although she was naive and a victim of the very doctrine she helped create. She is dangerous, as she reminds June to Tuello. Getting a state funeral for Fred and televising it was not a whim, it was a step in his new plan: spread the message of Gilead outside its borders, become a symbol and regain a position of power; what he had always wanted. Making use of the power of image and semiotics, he orchestrated a choreographed funeral in detail with which he addressed his audience: his new followers, the rest do not care or need his opinion. And of course June, because she knows her weak point: Hannah. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is available on HBO Max.

