Top 5 Most Anticipated Korean Movies Going To Cannes Film Festival 2022

Korean cinema, which has a steep history of more than 100 years, has been at the forefront of cinematography, especially in recent years after the runaway success of Parasitethe multiple Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award-winning film of 2019.

South Korea is once again in the spotlight at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on May 17, and which will feature five Korean works, including one from squid gameLee Jung-jae as Lee, the SAG winner and Golden Globe nominee making his directorial debut.

The latest installment of the international festival will also see two works from South Korea’s CJ Entertainment, the company that produced and distributed several other major Korean films (including visionary Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s BAFTA-winning film). The maid as well as Parasite and other Bong Joon-ho movies, like the murder mystery Mother and the Hollywood action thriller snow drills) compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest award of the festival.

This year marks the first time that two Korean works have been selected to compete in the main category since 2017, when Bong’s okja (with Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Minariby Steven Yeun) and Hong Sang-soo The day after (a melodrama starring The maid‘s Kim Min-hee about a married man’s affair) compete for the Palme d’Or.

Here, we take a closer look at the compelling Korean movies set to screen at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

decision to leave

The highly anticipated new film from the aforementioned Park Chan-wook, which will compete for the Palme d’Or at the festival in 2022, marks his fourth film presented at Cannes. His others include the action thriller noir. older boy (which won the festival’s Grand Prix award in 2004), horror film Thirst (winner of the Jury Prize in 2009) and The maid (which was shortlisted for the Palme d’Or in 2016).

Starring Chinese actress Tang Wei and Park Hae-il (Korean actor from Bong’s The host Y murder memories), as well as Go Kyung-Pyo (most recently seen in Netflix’s gripping K-drama PD in 2021), the film sees police officer Hae-jun (played by Park) investigate the death of a man in the mountains, who develops mixed feelings of suspicion and interest in Seo-rae, the mysterious wife of the deceased (played by Spike).

An intriguing teaser clip for the film, released by CJ Entertainment on May 6, offers a glimpse of the intense exchanges between the two, from affectionate glances to chilling glances, concluding with Hae-jun urgently heading towards the screen before the take court to Seo. -rae looking back from the edge of the water’s edge.

Park is also known for his work as executive producer of the snow drills series (2020 to 2022), the television series adaptation of Bong’s film of the same name, as well as to direct and produce the girl with the drum series in 2018, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh, and directed Stoker, the 2013 thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska.

decision to leave is scheduled for general release on June 29, 2022.



Runner

The next film by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who received the Palme d’Or in 2018 for his film thievesit is also in the running for first prize at the festival in 2022.

Marking Kore-eda’s first Korean film and eighth film invited to the festival, Runner follows a journey of “unexpected encounters surrounding a baby box,” describes CJ Entertainment, where mothers anonymously leave babies they are unable to raise.

The heartwarming film features a star-studded lineup that includes Parasite actor Song Kang-ho (who plays one of the middlemen who tries to relocate the babies), as well as IU (also known as Lee Ji-eun, recently seen on Moon Hotel on Netflix). The K-pop singer-songwriter, who plays a young mother in the film, opens the film’s trailer with a haunting lullaby about her baby. She returns with her baby after leaving it in the box.

The film also stars Song’s co-star from The hostBae Doona (mostly seen recently in the silent sea and also known for Kingdom and other series on Netflix), who plays a detective who goes after the team of baby runners.

Runner it is scheduled for general release in June 2022. The exact date has yet to be announced.



Hunt

squid game Actor Lee Jung-jae (who played the 456th contestant, one of the main characters set to return in the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit K-drama) is also starring in his directorial debut film Hunt, which will run between the films. of the festival. Midnight screenings.

Lee, who was also involved in developing the script for Huntstars alongside his best friend and fellow Korean film veteran Jung Woo-sung (who is the executive producer of the silent sea) as well as squid game‘s Heo Sung-tae, who played contestant no. 101 of the series, the gangster who rushed to his death during the floor of the Stepping Stone glass bridge).

The upcoming film marks an epic reunion of Lee and Jung, working together on the big screen for the first time in 22 years since their last film together (City of the Rising Sun) in 1999.

The espionage action thriller sees two South Korean National Security Agency agents, Park Pyeong-ho (played by Lee) and Kim Jeong-do (played by Jung), who try to track down a spy inside the organization and see themselves as principals. suspects during the investigation, describes Artist Company, the Korean entertainment agency co-founded by Lee and Jung.

The 2022 festival marks Lee’s return to Cannes following her first appearance in 2010 for an erotic thriller. Housewife, the remake of the 1960s Korean film of the same name, in which he stars alongside veteran Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung. The film also competed for that year’s Palme d’Or.

Recalling his first visit to Cannes, Lee said, “It was great, as a movie actor, I always wanted to go to Cannes. Back then, he was wondering if he would ever be able to come back. So ‘I am very grateful to return to the festival as a director’, in a video posted on the Artist Company’s official YouTube channel on May 5.

When asked for more details about his next film, the squid game The actor simply noted that “much desired” by fans, audiences can expect to see many of Lee and Jung’s “two takes” on screen.

Lee said he expects there will be “a lot of talk” about the film throughout the festival, adding that Hunt It is expected to be available for general release in the summer of 2022.

see a poster Hunt shared on Lee’s official Instagram account here.

Next Sohee

Next Soheestarring Runner‘s Bae Doona, will be the closing film of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week, the festival’s parallel programme, which has been running since 1962, showcasing the first and second feature films by filmmakers from around the world .

Directed by Jung July, the film marks the director’s first new film in eight years after the 2014 detective drama. The girl at my door also starring Bae, who was selected for the festival’s Un Certain Regard category that year.

Jung’s latest work follows a detective (played by Bae) investigating the death of a high school student named Sohee, who begins a job training program at a call center and after facing the stressful pressures of working for a ” greedy company» too hard to bear. , describes the Critics’ Week website.

Next Sohee marks one of 11 Korean films in total that have been invited to the festival’s Critics’ Week to date. The others include Han Jun-hee’s 2015 film. Coin locker girlthe 1999 movie Happy ending from the 1998 film by Jung Ji-woo and Hur Jin-ho christmas in august.

Person

known as Gakjil in Korean, Person is among the nine works selected from among the 3,507 films submitted from more than 140 countries to compete in the festival’s short film category.

Directed by Moon Soo-jin, the six-minute short explores “a personality created in an attempt to avoid criticism from outsiders,” according to the South Korean news agency. Kyung-hyang and other Korean media, marks the first Korean animated film to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which was Moon’s graduation project at the Korea National University of the Arts in Seoul, was also selected to screen at the 2022 Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France, described as the “biggest event in the world.” world dedicated to animation’, and in the Croatian animated film. Animafest Zagreb festival, both in June 2022.

The winner of the Palme d’Or for Short Film will be announced on May 28 at the festival’s closing ceremony.