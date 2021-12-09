Top 5 open world of 2021

Since their birth, games characterized by an open world have transformed the way to play: let’s find out together which are the best 5 open worlds of 2021.

If older fans were asked “What is the most momentous turning point in your career as a player, apart from 3D?”, Many of them would probably answer “the birth of”open world“. In fact, at the dawn of gaming, the predominantly linear experience prevented the user not only from changing the game environment, but also from following a path that was not the predetermined one. The advent of the open world has therefore revolutionized the way to have fun and to understand the video game: thanks to their unprecedented range of possibilities and a freedom unimaginable before then. And it is precisely this category that we will deal with in the next lines: we will in fact go to the rediscovery of best 5 open world games of 2021, trying to range between genres. Ready to embark on the journey?

Forza Horizon 5 The sheer size of the Forza Horizon 5 map is impressive Strength behind the wheel, constant fun. Allow us this sad variation on the proverb because in the case of Forza Horizon 5 it seems more than justified. The last one masterpiece motorsport published by Microsoft is in fact a perfect example of the application of the concept of open world to a genre usually not so accustomed to this formula: that of driving games. To best support this combination there is an abundance of frightening content, capable of satisfying even the most demanding palates in terms of arcade-style racing. Races, events, duels. Deserts, city areas, jungles, beaches and ruins. Hurricanes, rains and sandstorms. Not to mention hundreds of customizable cars. In practice, the offer put on the plate by the newcomer at Playground Games is only missing a battery of 18-10 stainless steel pans and a mountain bike with Shimano gear. In fictional Mexico created by developers, there is always something to do, someone to challenge and some collectibles to collect; merit of one functional map and intelligent, which gradually reveals itself according to our way of exploring. Thanks to its multiple qualities, Forza Horizon 5 breaks the boundaries of its genre of belonging, and enters by right not only in the elite of the best of 2021, but also in that of most memorable open world ever.

Biomutant In Biomutant we will be able to customize our alter ego to our liking For heaven’s sake, he won’t see ten out of ten even with binoculars, but, if you think about it, Biomutant can describe the history of the world better than any other game, that is: the human being just can’t sit still, as usual. a mess and the consequences turn out to be catastrophic. In a world where man is now an extinct race, the fate of the planet lies in the hands of a forgetful anthropomorphic raccoon, who will have to choose which side to stand in the fierce struggle for survival of the environment. The soul of Biomutant lies precisely in the possibility of deciding which faction to side with, in a battle – even moral – which makes free will one of its cornerstones. Beyond its more or less evident flaws, the work of Experiment 101 proves to be worthy of a place in this top if only for its passionate tone towards nature and, if you like, also didactic. The food for thought scattered along this “ecological” adventure are in fact numerous, and denote a commendable attention to biodiversity from the developers. All in all we are faced with a good title, which within its open world structure alternates excellent findings with unfinished gameplay details, such as the scarcity of really useful powers available and very simple puzzles. It is true, even the intelligence of the enemies is not the best, but think about it: after all, it is not that man is also this great genius, eh.

Far Cry 6 For the first time in the series, in Far Cry 6 we will see and hear our character Revolución! Revolución! Revolu … well, well … revolution up to a point. The Far Cry series has somehow represented the avant-garde when it comes to theopen world in first person, starting from the leader dated 2004 which already offered a vast horizon and the ability to face obstacles in different ways. Not that the subversive fire of the saga has become bourgeois, but with Far Cry 6 it chooses the path … how can I say? … of prudence, giving a shot to the circle of innovation and one to the barrel of tradition. The Ubisoft shooter detaches itself from the past first of all thanks to its protagonist, Dani Rojas, who for the first time we can see and hear in the cutscenes, and for some novelties from the narrative point of view. However, where the sixth episode does not betray long-time fans is on the side of structure game, which draws heavily from a system extensively tested by the previous chapters. However, the gameplay is fluctuating and exposes itself to a few too many problems, especially in combat, although it goes hand in hand with a progression system that leaves the player with the decision on how to approach the particularly difficult areas. We would have expected a little more courage from the development team but all in all Far Cry 6 is a good title, full of content, well-built characters and embellished with a writing at times truly inspired.

Lost Judgment In Lost Judgment we return to lead hands in perfect Yakuza style A case at first sight ordinary but which in reality hides murky truths closely linked to a mysterious crime, to an intertwining that will prove to be more extensive than we could have imagined. Ok, let’s stop before you end up mistaking the description of Lost Judgment for that of an episode of “The Lady in Yellow”, also because we are not really sure that dear Jessica Fletcher was getting away with kung fu. In this spin off of the Yakuza series, sequel to the acclaimed Judgment, we return to put on the leather jacket of private investigator Takayuki Yagami, this time in charge of investigating some episodes of bullying in a high school, where “investigating” is going to “smash everyone’s face “. The brisk bread-and-slapping methods typical of the franchise are back here in better shape than ever, and the introduction of a third style, that of the snake, refreshes a combat system now nearly twenty years old and which many had begun to consider stale. Thanks to the addition of a second map that allows us to move from the dear, old district of Kamurocho to Yokohama, Lost Judgment is a slap-up open world, where things to do, between side missions and simple pastimes, make the hours rise. of game up to a hundred. There investigative component maybe it will not completely convince, but otherwise we are in the presence of the usual, immense Yakuza, capable of attracting the aspiring Bruce Lee in all of us like a magnet and who can’t wait to let loose. Neck pain permitting, of course.