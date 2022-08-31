Top 5: Panic Buy – News

Rookies who sign on the last day of the transfer window at 11:45 p.m. are rarely the best. The proof.

Julien Faubert

Failing right back, Real Madrid in 2009 is in the sauce. Time is running out, but we absolutely need an additional player in the corridor to finish the season. Except that January 30, complicated to find the rare pearl. So the capital club turned to a player from West Ham. The one and only: Julien Faubert. Contacted by telephone, the player believes in a valve and hangs up on the mouth of the Madrid leaders. Before realizing it’s not a hoax. The Vin Diesel lookalike has to urgently fly to Madrid and sign the same day. He will only play two games, which is enough time for the club to realize that they may have screwed up. The purchase option will not be exercised, but it does not matter: Faubert will have played at Real. And that is class. Panic Buy or not.

Grandpa Djilobodji

6 months at Chelsea. And only 59 seconds of play for this good old Grandpa, straight out of FC Nantes. Bought 4 million on the last day of the transfer window, the Senegalese defender will never have had the confidence of José Mourinho, even if he will have resisted until the end. Not even a minute of play in 6 months, it was well worth panicking. The player’s greatest action during his time at Chelsea did not even take place on the pitch: on December 1, the club’s official Twitter account posted a message and kindly wished him a “happy birthday”. Classic. Except that to troll, thousands of Blues fans then answered “who?”. Not very nice to push Grandpa into the nettles.

Kostas Mitroglou

Mitroglou, the Voldemort of La Canebière. It seems that pronouncing his name on the Old Port is very very risky. On August 31, 2017, in the last minutes of the transfer window, Olympique de Marseille snatched the signature of the Greek. Fifteen million euros for only half of the rights of the player, in addition. And given his performance, it was not the good half. Yet scorer in his first match in the French championship, Kostas quickly made enemies. Full. Considered heavy, clumsy, imprecise: he became the laughing stock of OM fans and gradually lost his place as holder. Rightly, it must be recognized. Marseille will also have had a hard time getting rid of it. First loaned to Galatasaray then to PSV, he will eventually leave the club free of any contract. In Greek it is called “fiasco“.

Andy Carroll

41 million euros. 41 million. 40 million and one more on the side. A little less than 42 million. Forty one. Million. The sum of Andy Caroll’s transfer to Liverpool? Yes, 41 million. How do you know ? Like not 14 million. The reverse. 41 million. The guys bought Andy Caroll from Newcastle 41 MILLION. Like over 40 million. Andy Carroll. From Newcastle. The worst panic buy in history? Most likely. 41 million.

Danny Drinkwater

Drinking water is essential. Vital even. Especially since in 20, 30 years there will be more. But buying Drinkwater for 39 million euros on the last day of the transfer window, was it really necessary? Not sure. Really not sure. At the source, the defensive midfielder left Leicester for Chelsea to walk on water. But Drinkwater drowned. The blue tide was too strong for him, and he couldn’t survive. Loaned in half of the Championship clubs, the recuperator and his flow do not impose themselves anywhere and Danny ends up drinking the cup. He left the Blues anonymously this summer. The drop too much.