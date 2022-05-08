Top 5 PDF Apps for Mac

Share

We leave you with some interesting options, but the best PDF app on Mac will depend on the type of functions that you need at the moment.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in school or already working, the PDF is always the ideal file to display information and hand in assignments. All Macs can read PDF through their own applications or browsers, but many times we need real software that edits the PDF and does more than just open it for reading.

What is the best PDF manager on Mac? The question is very difficult to answer, since it will depend more than anything on how complete the software you want is. But don’t worry, we show you some of the best PDF apps for your Mac.

PDF Apps for Mac. List with the best options

Do you need to watermark your files? Do you require an OCR reader to be able to edit scanned documents? Do you only need it to be compatible with the functions of your Mac? Then We list some interesting options to download:

PDF Expert

PDF Expert is an app to edit PDF with basic and necessary functions in any field, such as combining files, signing, page numbering, compressing, etc. Something interesting about the paid version is that it will work like Google services, since you can invite some accounts to edit or review your file from the cloud.

The only problem is that even though It has a price of 79.99 euros for life, there are some premium editing tools that require an additional monthly subscription, such as OCR.

Wondershare PDF element

We are facing what is perhaps the best known option by all and perhaps the option that everyone has downloaded at some time. Wondershare PDFelement is a powerful PDF app which has basic functions for all users, such as watermark implementation, full file editing (split, rotate, crop, etc.) and drawing functions.

Although it has a free version, the complete edition It has a price of 109 euros per yearquite high for a software that does not allow converting images to PDF, something that some free software does have.

PDF Stacks

If what you are looking for is just a PDF manager with the most basic options, PDF Stacks is a good solutionwhich also integrates seamlessly with Mac features like AirDrop and Spotlight.

Its functions are limited to reading and taking notes on the PDFeven in full screen mode, making it the app par excellence for students or companies that only need to send and receive information via PDF every day.

It doesn’t have OCR and maybe some basic functions are missing, but we are talking about a software that has a price of 39 euros the license for life.

PDFpen by Nitro

If you need full integration with Apple, Nitro’s PDFpen is an excellent option for editing PDF regularly. In addition to the basic editing functions that all software must have, this app integrates very well with the Apple ecosystem, since it will allow users to share files between devices through AirDrop.

We are talking about perhaps the most powerful optical character recognition (OCR), something that will be the perfect option for the user who needs to edit scanned documents.

Despite having better features than Wondershare and a slightly lower price (100 euros per year), it is an app that, despite the years and the updates, continues to have optimization problems with MacOS, and suffers from constant crashes that will make you lose all your work.

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC

Adobe Acrobat Reader is the free solution that all Windows and Mac users may be looking for as their first choice, even though its original features are long in the past. To enjoy the potential of Adobe, you must upgrade to the Pro DC version.

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC is the premium subscription of the Reader traditional, and is priced at 12.99 euros per month, just over 150 euros a year. If you need fast conversions and compatibility with other formats, this is the ideal app, since it converts any file to PDF or converts any PDF to other formats such as Word, Excel, HTML, JPG and many more options.

It is expensive software as the advanced OCR engine is not present in the Pro version, so you need another more advanced subscription to get the benefit.

Remember that we have also compiled the best PDF apps for iPhone and iPad, in case you are looking for a portable version that you can take anywhere.

Related topics: Mac

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!