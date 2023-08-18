Top 5 pics of BTS Jungkook shirtless that will give you a heart attack

We know that in the world of K-pop it is difficult for idols to show their stomach or bare arms as it is against the norms of the society in South Korea. However, jungkook Of bts Set aside criticism to look amazing in different looks shirtless photos We go crazy whenever we see them.

now those boys bts He is focusing on his solo career, jungkook He wanted to show a more vivid and attractive concept in the photo shoot of his song “Seven”. Plus, being the global ambassador for the underwear brand Calvin Klein, it’s obvious that the singer shows off his abdominal muscles to the fullest.

related news

Hence, today we bring you a small but incredible compilation pictures from singer shirt Which will give you heart attack every time and is perfect to use as wallpaper or in your Instagram stories, so don’t miss out on them.

What are the best pics of Jungkook shirtless?

In promotion of “Seven”

Of earlier pictures The most revealing part of the youngest BTS member is that he is sitting in front of the camera with his eyes closed and his head bowed, however, we do see a bit of his chest and stomach completely bare.

credit: @bts_bighit

for klevin klein sessions

Here we see the singer wearing a white shirt in which her chest is not fully visible but we can see a bit of her stomach and arms, plus her black look makes us sigh every second Is.

credit: @calvinklein

In full profile for “Seven”

We return to the sessions for his new single and the singer gives us a more detailed look at his pectoral muscles. Plus, the streetwear outfit she’s wearing makes her figure stand out even more, which is impressive.

credit: @bts_bighit

Calvin Klein stuns us with his photos

Once again in the last session of Brand we saw jungkook walking in a tunnel with a dark denim dress, tie and shirt It looks great when you spread your arms.

credit: @calvinklein

“Seven” keeps our hearts fluttering

Same concept of the song but now jungkook He took off half of his blazer to reveal the tattoo on his arm next to his chest and stomach, which makes us sigh from the first second.

credit: @bts_bighit

How old is Jungkook from BTS?

Zion jungkook He was born on 1st September 1997 in Busan, South Korea, so today he is 25 years old. Ever since he was young, he was interested in the music world and attended various castings to achieve his dream of becoming a K-pop idol.

Due to his great singing talent, he received offers from big companies such as JYP Entertainment, Cube Entertainment and FNC Entertainment, but it was Big Hit that caught the attention of the young man, because although he was very young, his involvement was incredible. of Rap Monster, now known as RM.

Who is BTS Jungkook’s girlfriend?

Such rumors have surfaced on several occasions jungkook Of bts It’s a secret affair. This is because a user shared this on the social network Photo The places the singer had visited a few months earlier and when they were taken on the same dates raised suspicions of a girlfriend in his life.

However, as of now, the news has not been confirmed by the singer or his agency and in the meantime he is fully dedicated to completing his music projects before entering military service. don’t forget to follow us Facebook For more news of your interest.