Top 5 players who could play their 5th and last World Cup in Qatar
Is there greater sporting glory than participating in a World Cup? Achieving such a feat means that, at least once, a player has demonstrated enough qualities to be among the best players in a country and take part in the finest of football competitions. Imagine doing this five times. These five players could experience that feeling this winter.
For his last World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the logic of longevity. At 37, the Portuguese footballer is far from seeing his starting place threatened. He was present at the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
It is clear that CR7 and Lionel Messi would even rival the number of World Cups played. The captain of Argentina will only be absent from the World Cup in Qatar if an extraordinary event occurs. He also participated in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions. In 2026, the Argentinian legend will be 38 years old. The pass of six in the viewfinder?
Ochoa is a reference in terms of the World Cup. The Mexican goalkeeper has never performed as well in his entire career as during the greatest of international competitions. Few athletes are as tireless as the Mexican. He is always there. He took part in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions.
Guillermo Ochoa’s teammate Andrés Guardado is another important pillar of the Mexican squad. He has 174 selections to his credit with The Green. On his CV, it’s five world cups: 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Despite an almost ghostly season with PSG, Sergio Ramos could indeed make a comeback with the Roja for the World Cup in Qatar. The Real Madrid icon is a safe bet at international level and his 180 caps under the Spanish tunic could prove crucial. Especially since his word counts in a locker room.