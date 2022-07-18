Top 5 rapper marriage proposals

Recently, Rilès proposed on stage in front of thousands of festival-goers. An event that reminded us of other historic requests from rappers that we decided to put forward.

Lil Durk x India Royale

December 2021 – After four years of dating, and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks, Lil Durk is officially engaged to longtime partner India Royale.

Durk proposed during a hometown performance at the United Center in Chicago. He appeared as part of the Big Jam concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting India Royale onto the stage to serenade him with a song before dropping to one knee and asking, to thunderous applause , “Do you want to be my bride?”.

Cardi B x Offset

October 2017 – Audiences were thrilled when Offset took a knee during a concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to propose to Cardi B. An event that had moved the public but unfortunately, it turns out that the rappers were already married. Cardi B had tweeted a confirmation after TMZ released a copy of a marriage certificate showing the couple tied the knot in Atlanta, Offset’s hometown, in September 2017.

According to Cardi B, the couple had found someone to marry them and had a private ceremony with only her cousin as witnesses. “I said I do, without a dress, without make-up and without a ring”she wrote.

DJ Khaled x Nicki Minaj

July 2013 – The charismatic hitmaker proposed to ex-YMCMB labelmate Nicki Minaj in front of MTV News cameras. “Nicki Minaj, I’m on MTV, I’ll be honest with you; I love you“Khaled told the camera. “I like you, I want you, I want you to be mine”.

Khaled had a lot to say, he first told Nicki how he felt about her, before asking her the big question: “Nicki Minaj, will you marry me?”. He even came to the studio with a 10-carat diamond ring from Rafaello & Co valued at around $500,000.

Nicki Minaj responded a few days later to the microphone of Funkmaster Flex : “I was shocked like the rest of the world and I laughed with the rest of the world because Khaled is a master in his fielde”adding that she had not yet spoken to Khaled about this gag. “Khaled is my brother and Khaled was not serious with this damn proposal” she said. “Please let it go. He was joking. He’s not attracted to me, he doesn’t like me. We’re brother and sister.”

Kanye West x Kim Kardashian

October 2013 – Kanye West books AT&T Park to propose to Kim Kardashian. The Chicago rapper rented the stadium in San Francisco to celebrate his now ex-wife’s 33rd birthday and ended up popping the question in front of friends and family.

In true showman style, Ye’s proposal to Kardashian was a lavish, multi-part event. involving an orchestra, fireworks and a monstrous diamond ring. He also had the words “PLEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!” displayed. on the park’s giant screen.

The marriage proposal came to a head when Kim replied “Yes”, and volleys of fireworks were fired into the sky. The request was sealed with a gigantic 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring.

Rihanna x A$AP Rocky

May 2022 – ASAP Rocky has released their new single ‘DMB’, along with a romantic music video featuring a long cameo from Rihanna. The song’s official poster describes their journey as a “ghetto love story,” which is on full display during the nearly five-minute ode to Rihanna.

In the video, the lovebirds reunite on a patio in New York City, dine at fancy establishments, count money, and smoke marijuana, among other things.

The love story eventually culminates in a unique marriage proposal, through two grillz encrusted with gold and diamonds in their mouths on which you can read “Marry Me” (“Will you marry me”) and “I do” (“Yes, I want it”).

Unfortunately for fans of the couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did not get married. A source close to the couple confirmed this to TMZ . The source claimed that it was all done for fun.

For you, which request will be remembered the longest?