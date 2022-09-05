Top 5 YouTube channels on science, entrepreneurship, medicine and more

Youtube. (photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

The TIC make many resources available to everyone, online training, educational blogs, videos and the possibility of being in contact with teachers from anywhere in the world, being able to learn about their experiences and sharing different ways of learning.

That is why a user in Twitter called Money Maker has compiled these 5 channels of Youtube that people will be able to see and learn about different topics: entrepreneurship, medicine, science and even delve into debatable topics from the actuality.

1. C for Science

One of the YouTube channels on science that can be found is C of Sciencemore than one million subscribers and with a theme of explaining different aspects of science.

Marti Montferrer is the owner of this YouTube profile where you can watch videos (about ten or fifteen minutes long) about space, about evolution, about astronomy, and of course science.

Although it currently does not have regular updates (there are barely two videos in the last 3 months), you can see a large number of explanations, debates and experiments of recent years.

CdeCiencia. (photo: YouTube)

2. The Stale Banana

Damian Ruiz, better known as La Banana Rancia, it is a channel in which initially its videos would deal with some interesting topics and simple solutions to complex problems, but currently he is dedicated to making Tops 5. These are his series:

– 5 Facts: here narrates 5 events of some place or event.

– Plagiarism Geniuses: This series has several deleted videos since it explained robberies of important people, including Bill Gates Y Albert Einstein.

– Random Videos: from time to time upload “random” videos, whether data from movies and companies being more than 5 data.

– Social Experiment: He rarely does it, trying to experiment with common things in life with people on the street.

The Stale Banana. (photo: YouTube)

3. The Wild Project

The Wild Project has become one of the most talked about audiovisual content on YouTube. The good work of the Catalan Jordi Carrillo de Albornoz Torres has managed to bring characters of the stature of Oriol Junqueras, John Sistiaga or Arturo Pérez Reverte.

But behind all this success that Jordi Wild is reaping, there is an immaculate career and previous work that is not in question. Well, in 2013 he created the channel Giorgio’s Corner, which in 2017 reached the figure of 7 million subscribers something that today costs much less due to the increase in consumers of this type of content.

The Wild Project program has been Jordi Wild’s most pampered and successful project to date. He was born in the year 2020, and his style is very similar to that used by Joe Rogan in the United States, In addition, Jordi has admitted that he loves being compared to the famous presenter of podcast.

The program is broadcast every Tuesday and Thursday on the channel created exclusively to broadcast the contents of this podcast (Jordi Wild still maintains El Rincón de Giorgio, where he dedicates himself to talking about especially rough topics).

The Wild Project. (photo: YouTube)

4. Dr La Rosa

Physician and Professor of Medicine since the age of 23, Dr. La Rosa was disappointed with the effectiveness of conventional treatments and decided to dedicate his life to the search for therapeutic alternatives, both ancient and modern, that were effective and not harmful to the patient. And it is that Sebastian La Rosa understood that the use of multiple tools and approaches in a patient is the key to therapeutic success.

Aware of the existence of multiple techniques and tools that the vast majority of people cannot access, has decided to dedicate himself to acquiring that knowledge distributed all over the world, and use it to treat your patients.

Dr. La Rosa. (photo: YouTube)

5. Anthroporama

As its name suggests, Anthroporama is a YouTube channel about the human being. With more than 775,000 subscribers, Patri Tezanos makes scientific dissemination about the brain, about behavior, about the human being, and about the mind.

PhD student in neuroscience and with a channel available since 2017, it is one of the best options if you want to use YouTube to learn.

Among the Anthroporama lists we find cases of controversial topics, everyday science or science about love and attraction. For example, why do people kiss? Why do some days people look beautiful and other days they don’t?

Patri Tezanos answer all these questions in a highly recommended dissemination channel.

Anthroporama. (photo: YouTube)

