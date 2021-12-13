«Top 500 Campania», the morning event: here is the South ready for the Recovery challenge

Come back Top 500 Campania, the event organized by PwC Italia in collaboration with Il Mattino.

It is the second appointment of 2021, after that of last March at the Filangieri museum. An important moment of evaluation of the economic and entrepreneurial situation of the region. Here is the presentation of the rankings of the best 500 Campania companies by PwC analysts in the splendid setting of Villa Pignatelli.

MORE INFORMATION

Carmine Casalini

«Top 500 represents a point of reference for operators in the sector. The pandemic has put a strain on companies in our area that have had to face an unprecedented global crisis. They had to accelerate the process of digitalization and globalization that had already begun ”.

Pierluigi Vitelli

«Campania is a region that is characterized by small and medium-sized enterprises, which despite everything impose themselves as national excellences. The production value of the companies in the ranking stands at 48 billion euros, but it could be higher. A growth rate that is in line with that of the previous year. 56% of these companies achieved a higher production volume than last year. The EBITDA, or the marginal value representing the growth of companies, is around 4 billion euros. The aggregate profit is 2.2 billion euros, with a reduction of 14.2%. It is understood that for the same production, the financial burden is inversely proportional. An encouraging fact is that 79% of the results achieved were not distributed to shareholders but reinvested within the company. A significant figure is that relating to the net financial reduction, equal to 6.6 billion euros. 60% of these companies are in debt. It should be emphasized that the measures put in place to support companies have been quite significant. In the Campania region about 2/3 of the companies have benefited from these supports, in particular the large ones. Investments are slowing down due to the climate of uncertainty ».

Federica Cordova

«Despite everything, Campania defends itself. While losing the assessment of production in the Neapolitan sector in percentage terms, the provinces recorded significant growth. In the Salerno area it is close to 10%. As regards the trend by sector, the second place was conquered by the agro-food sector, while the wholesale and retail trade continues to dominate. In third place was the Transport and Logistics sector, whose growth decreased due to the pandemic. Obviously the pharmaceutical distribution has registered a strong increase. The fashion sector, on the other hand, suffered a strong setback (of 30%) ».

Alessandro Grandinetti

«The effects of the PNRR have just begun, the races have just started. There has certainly been a rebound deriving from the restart of some economic sectors, this rebound phase should be fueled by the Plan. First of all, we must consider that we have never had such a high endowment of resources. These resources serve to change our country and push it towards a green turn. The amount of renewable energy produced in the south added to the investments will give a strong boost to the production of electricity from renewable sources, to this must be added the possibility of storage. Investments in hydrogen should not be underestimated ».

Egidio Filetto

“The complementary fund represents the government’s commitment, which has allocated another 30.6 billion euros. This is money that must be spent with the same procedure as the Plan. Here is a stated goal of reducing the gap between northern and southern Italy. 30% of these resources will in fact be destined for the south. Thanks to the complementary fund, the superbonus 110 was refinanced ».

Carlo Bonomi

«In the NRP, in the complementary fund, in the European structural funds and in the Development and Cohesion Fund there are the resources and programs to intervene on numerous aspects of territorial development, in a logic that from the South can make the whole country grow. However, an important chapter is still missing and must be quickly defined: the completion of a design of industrial policies with measures specifically dedicated to the green transition of industrial production and the economic attractiveness of the South ».

Francesco Zaccariello

«I am a pharmacist who has always had a passion for online sales, which began on ebay. I come from a family of pharmacists and therefore I wanted to combine my passion with my profession. In 2011 I finished my studies and I decided to found my company. My desire was to create a web company with the majority of the turnover online, and to do it in Naples. This sector is not very digitized and I have always wanted to innovate it. I started with a study colleague and in 8 years we have reached 100 employees. The period of the pandemic has given a boost to turnover, as we operate both in the digital sector and in the pharmaceutical sector. It was very difficult because we were in an expansion phase that took up all of our days. However, this has also attracted the attention of foreign investors ».

Enza Turin

«Our start-up was born from large investments. We make nanonavicells, nanoshuttles that are so small that they can travel through the human body. These nanocarriers lead to better early diagnosis and diagnosis as well as less toxicity. To date we have already tested these products on small animals and we have acquired funding to carry out the experimentation on large animals and we hope that in 2022 the experimentation on large animals will end and then take it on humans “.

Gaetano Manfredi

“Talking about the NRP means talking about cohesion funds and European funds. The large funding funds must be seen in an integrated way. The interventions will affect rail and road transport, schools, nursery schools and the poorest people. Not only that, even on East Naples and in the western area. The PNRR challenge is complex but fundamental because the change of the future starts from the cities. The success of the Plan will be linked to its transformative capacity: to transform pieces of the territory and parts of society. I think this is the biggest challenge. The goal is not to improve many separate infrastructures but to arrive at an integrated transformative project. The Naples I imagine is a city that is able to provide higher quality services on a metropolitan scale, more sustainable from an environmental and social point of view. We will never have a sufficient development if we do not reduce the social and territorial gaps. The real challenge of my mandate is to build a good administration that is young, digital and competent. I believe that there is a need to give greater dignity to the public administration since many mistakes have been made in recent years. Today people are no longer looking for a permanent job, young people are looking for a job where there are motivations and where they can grow “.

Agostino Gallozzi

“When we talk about the economy of the sea, we must also consider the country’s economy in a globalized system. The concept of globalization has changed a lot over the years: previously there was talk of production in the East and consumption in Europe, today it is the opposite. Basically, globalization rests on two pillars: the great geographical distance of the production sites from the areas of consumption. The link is to develop a competitive mobility based on a competitive infrastructure. In this sense, the Pnrr is a great opportunity to speed up work on mobility ”

Oreste Vigorito

«Already years ago there was praise for an Italy full of resources and one that could change. However, if the world is like this today, it is because we have done it. We can leave only the past to the young, it is impossible for the “old” to be able to do things differently from the past. From the PNRR I expect young people to take control of the situation ».

Umberto De Gregorio

«Before the Recovery we have done one thing in recent years: open all the construction sites that were closed. There are 30 construction sites open for a total of 8/9 billion investments. Today we need to carry out interventions on the old lines to provide a better service. The 500 million of the Plan will be used to improve the Phlegraean lines and the Circumvesuviana. By 2026 we also have the goal of introducing 36 new trains, compared to 7 today, to have complete rail transport ».

Nicola Giorgio Pino

«The automotive sector is dying, Italy is no longer a manufacturer of cars. There is a sort of demonization towards the car but it is incomprehensible: Europe contributes 8% to CO2 emissions and cars only account for 1%. Today we are the seventh country for car production and the nineteenth in the world. I hope that action will be taken because there are solutions, I am thinking of hydrogen and gas. We will never recover all the skills accumulated over the years in the auto and mechanical sector, this is what I want to make people understand ».

Marco De Matteis

«The funds from the NRP will have to be used to transform. In the agri-food sector there is a lot to do because it is a fractured sector and it is therefore difficult to create a system and invest. The food sector needs a country system, I am talking about logistics and energy, essential in order not to lose competitiveness in the world market “.

Mara Carfagna

«We have delivered the PNRR to Europe in compliance with the established deadlines. All the planning activities of the Plan went ahead and above all we are already in the heart of the implementation of the Recovery. Many calls have been published, for example the call to finance the re-foundation ecosystems but also the 300 million euros for the maintenance and safety of internal areas. We have accelerated a lot in terms of the implementation of the NRP, thanks also to a successful vaccination campaign that has allowed us to face the fourth wave in better safety conditions than in the rest of Europe “.

«As regards the instruments aimed at strengthening and strengthening the public administrations of the South, some calls were published even before the delivery of the Plan at the end of April. In fact, at the end of March, with Minister Brunetta, we published a first call to strengthen the public administrations of the South. A fund was then set up to finance the planning of the southern municipalities. The city of Naples will have around 1 million euros at its disposal ”.

“The government is dealing with Naples and all those municipalities whose accounts are at risk and which make it difficult to provide basic services to citizens. Naples is certainly the most exposed city. What I can say is that the government is aware of the delicacy of the situation. I am optimistic that we will soon arrive at a solution that is sustainable because we cannot unload the weight of such important situations on the shoulders of citizens and the new generations ».

“Businesses have done a lot in these two years. They ruled the country system, together with the doctors. I trust in their ability to continue to represent the backbone of Italy. It is up to us government and politics to put them in a position to do so. The PNRR represents this opportunity. I am confident that in a year the first changes will already be seen ».