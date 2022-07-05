top 6 cheapest stays

Muggles better watch out. What if we took advantage of the summer holidays to take a magical break away from the hassle of everyday life? That’s all the Harry Potter Studios in London. Inaugurated in 2012, “The Making of Harry Potter – Studio Tour London” of Leavesden is a permanent and regularly renewed exhibition that takes fans behind the scenes of the Harry Potter films. In other words: in the exact places where Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were running for more than 10 years. Nothing like it, therefore, to walk in the footsteps of the actors and actresses of this phenomenon saga unveiled for the first time in cinemas more than 20 years ago. Recently, moreover, the studios unveiled a new extension with many new features for even more wonder: the botanical greenhouses, the fountain in the courtyard of Hogwarts or even The Burrow. Want to go on an adventure? Discover below the offers not to be missed, to fill up on magic during the 2022 summer holidays.

What is the price to go to Harry Potter Studios?

Just like Star Wars, the Harry Potter saga is timeless, and every event organized around the world around this universe never fails to contribute to a monster success. In this vein, we strongly advise you to book your tickets as soon as possible and in advance, to avoid finding yourself faced with an empty reservation calendar…or overpriced. Currently on Cdiscount, enjoy entry to the Studios, breakfast, a standard double room and transport from the city of your choice to Ibis Styles London Ealing & Harry Potter 3 stars. 3 days and 2 nights for the modest sum of 285 euros.

Ibis Styles London Ealing & Harry Potter 3* Cdiscount From 285 euros

Where are the Harry Potter studios?

While some scenes from the Harry Potter films were shot all over the world, notably in Scotland or Oxford, the majority of the scenes were shot in the studios of Leavesden, southeast of England. And it is there that the studios are still located, which you can now visit. For an unforgettable experience, we advise you to book a room at Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s & Harry Potter 4 stars. On the program: room, transport, accommodation only and entrance ticket for the studios are included. Also ideal for enjoying a bit of the city of London.

Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s & Harry Potter 4* Cdiscount From 409 euros

How is the visit to the Harry Potter studios?

Depending on the options you select, you can, like a classic museum, opt for different types of visits. Whether you are alone, in a group or accompanied by a guide, the magical experience will remain the same. However, we advise you to take note of the opening and closing times : the studios are above all a lot of things to discover, and a single visit is sometimes not enough to take full advantage of each room (Forbidden Forest, Great Hall, catering, souvenir shop, etc.). It’s up to you to organize yourself according to your rhythm. To save time, we recommend the 3-star Royal National hotel with visit to the Warner Bros. Studios. Harry Potter (return bus transfers from London).

Hotel Royal National 3* with visit to the Warner Bros. Studios. Harry Potter (return bus transfers from London) Cdiscount From 194 euros

Harry Potter Studios: what’s the difference with the amusement park in Florida?

Diehard fans already know about it, but not everyone does. The Harry Potter experience is not only lived in the studios in England, but also in Florida, in Orlando, in the amusement park “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Universal Orlando”. For a first interactive experience (but also closer and more accessible), we obviously encourage you to book your tickets for the London studios. The biggest budgets will be able to settle for the park in Florida, which is also very popular. For 2 days and 1 night, treat yourself to an unforgettable weekend in the heart of 3 star Tavistock Hotel with visit to the Warner Bros. Studios. Harry Potter (return transfers by bus from London). All for only 201 euros!

Tavistock 3* Hotel with visit to Warner Bros. Studios. Harry Potter Cdiscount From 201 euros

Warner Bros Studio Harry Potter: what budget to plan?

Like any trip or weekend, it is important to plan a small budget. Firstly to eat at lunchtime between two visits to the studios, but also to leave with some memories (and we prefer to warn you that it will be difficult for you to resist the shop, as huge as it is provided, and presented at the end of the visit). Also note that if you miss your shuttle at the end of the day, it will always be better to pay for a taxi or a bus ticket to take you back to the station. Prevention is better than cure, they say.

Hotel President 3* with visit of the Studios Cdiscount From 207 euros

Harry Potter Studio Ticket: which hotel to choose?

Want to live the experience to the fullest? Let yourself be tempted by the offer currently available on Ibis London Wembley with Harry Potter 3 stars. Located in the district of Wembley, a few minutes from the famous Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena, this hotel is perfect for those who like lively neighborhoods as much by the crowd as by the incredible choice of shops and restaurants. What do we also like? The flat-screen TV available in the room, the free Wifi, the private bathroom or the comfortable double bed. The essentials to prepare well for a day in the footsteps of the most famous bespectacled wizard in the world.

Ibis London Wembley with Harry Potter 3* Cdiscount From 269 euros

