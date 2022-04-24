Top 7 Android Teacher Apps

Share

If you are a teacher and you are looking for new teaching and learning methods, then do not miss this list of essential applications for teachers and students. They are for free!

The world has changed drastically, and one of the most significant changes that humanity has had has been the way of teach the classesespecially those at the primary, secondary and university levels.

And it is no secret to anyone that in recent times they have become very popular virtual classesand this type of change has meant that educators have to learn new work tools and thus adapt to the new guidelines.

Fortunately, there are many platforms that are totally free and perfect for educators, so in this article you will learn about the best 7 apps for teachers available on android.

These apps are great for teachers

The applications that you will see below are aimed at all teachers who dictate online classesare totally free and safeboth for teachers and students.

edmodo

One of the most important aspects for teachers and students is the communicationand one of the tools that helps in this process is edmodo. It is a exclusive instant messaging app for teachers and studentsand despite the fact that there are platforms like WhatsApp either Telegramthis service offers different options.

This app has various sections where you can load the activities of the week and the students will be able to upload the works corresponding to each one of them.

In addition, you will have the facility to communicate via instant messaging with students individually or communicate with other teachers, Exchange ideas, share experiences, among other things. Their interface is quite intuitive and thanks to its tutorials it will not be difficult to work with it.

near pod

One of the most effective ways to learn is through academic and interactive activitiesand a good tool for this is near pod. This app engages each of the students with wonderful interactive learning experienceswhere students will have the opportunity to participate in activities that contain virtual reality3D objects, simulations and much more.

All this can be done by teachers and students from the comfort of the mobile. The best of all, near pod count with one wide range of specialtieseach of them is full of videos and the capacity of students that the platform covers is very wide.

Socrative Teacher

grade students is one of the primary points in education, and the ideal tool for this is Socrative Teacher. With this application you can make exams in different ways such as reading comprehension, multiple choice, true and false, and even asking a series of open-ended questions with voting on the results.

In addition, it is capable of grading each of the participants, totaling and displaying the results on the screen, making the teacher save a lot of time.

Google Classroom

Google the task of making an ecosystem for the user has been taken, where it is possible to carry out all the digital activities from the same platform, and one of the applications that it has integrated has been Google Classroom. This particular tool simulates very well what would be a classroom.

The teacher may organize each of the chairs in a very easy way that you will see during the school year, and in each of them you will load the activities you will see during the day, week or month.

In addition, students will be able to upload the activities they have done and even power modify it in real time.

Kahoot! – Play and create quizzes

If you are a teacher and want to make a fully interactive and fun classyou should take into account Kahoot! – Play and create quizzes. This platform has become one of the best apps for teacherssince you will test the knowledge of your students thanks to quizzes, puzzles, true or false questions and more.

And luckily for many teachers, they will also be able to create your own tests and thus evaluate a particular topic or make use of the hundreds of resources available. As if that were not enough, you can perform live testseither as a team or individually making it quite interactive.

Remind: Secure Communication

We already know that communication between teachers and students is of vital importance, and another of the apps for teachers on android it is Remind. This particular app stands out for its effectiveness, since you can create various chat rooms and add students by invitation.

Due to its visual section it has become a easy to use tool from your mobileIt is also very intuitive and minimalist. you can also schedule activities throughout the month and set some reminders.

ClassDojo: Classroom and Home

Harmony between students and teacher is quite important for a good coexistence, whether in person or virtually, so it is necessary that you meet ClassDojo: Classroom and Home. This app is perfect for create an informative coexistence between parents, teachers and students.

This platform is focused on teachers who give face-to-face classes, since they will be able to bring the classroom experience to parents through photos, videos and announcements made by the teacher. The teacher will have the opportunity to communicate directly via instant messaging with some of the parents safely.

As you can see, there are many teacher apps available on android, which you can download and facilitate the learning of your students. Try them now!

