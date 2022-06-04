TOP 7 influencers on social media in 2021

For the past few years, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7 for friends) has reigned supreme on social media platforms. This great notoriety is due in particular to a well-crafted marketing strategy! Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a passion outside the field and never fails to publish photos of his daily life with his friends, family and other famous personalities. This openness therefore allowed him to reach more people and do a lot of sponsored advertising.

In essence, Cristiano Ronaldo conveys several images besides that of the great footballer, and it is for this reason that he is so well known and followed. The fivefold Ballon d’Or knows in particular the interests of the young generation. Also, you will see him as a wellness coach with his training videos and his different diets (without coca-cola!) everywhere on the web. At the same time, Cristiano proudly displays the image of the caring father when he publishes his touching photos with his large family of 4, and soon to be six children with the twins along the way. In the same column, the Manchester United superstar regularly updates his status as a rich and accomplished man by posing with his dream cars, properties, jet and boat. With all this arsenal, there is something to dream about, but also to inspire a whole generation.

For 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating on social networks has reached new heights. In one year, CR7 has increased its audience by 1,250,550 new subscribers on Instagram. He is therefore, without a doubt, the most powerful influencer of the moment!