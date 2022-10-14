top 7 movies to watch in october

If it is characterized by something Amazon Prime Video, is for its extensive catalog of cinema. Amazon’s streaming platform includes a wide variety of movies, of all genres.

From sci-fi, horror, and comedies, to dramas, thrillers, and action, there’s a wide selection of titles to watch on Prime Video. Which are the best to watch this month?

“Support the Girls” (2018)







“Support the Girls” is a comedy starring Regina Hall.

Directed by Andrew Bujalski, follows the routine of the general manager of a sports bar throughout a day, while she tries to help her co-workers. It is starring Regina HallHaley Lu Richardson and Shayna McHayle.

“Man on Fire” (2004)







“Man on Fire” is directed by Tony Scott.

This film directed by Tony Scottbrother of Oscar winner Ridley Scottis starring Denzel Washington. He plays John W. Creasy, a former CIA agent who feels guilt over his actions in his career and is hired by a wealthy Mexican family to be his bodyguard.

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009)







“Jennifer’s Body” stars Megan Fox.

karyn kusama directs this 2009 film starring Megan fox Y amanda seyfried. Over the years, this horror comedy became a cult movie. It’s about a possessed high school cheerleader who starts murdering her male classmates.

“Hackers” (1995)







This film is directed by Iain Softley.

this movie of Iain Softley is a crime thriller starring Johnny Lee Miller Y Angelina Joliewhich is about a group of hackers accused of creating a plan to sink oil tankers.

Shutter Island (2010)







“Shutter Island” is a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Directed by the Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, this film follows two detectives who investigate the disappearance of a murderer from a hospital for criminals with psychiatric disorders. It is starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Mark Ruffalo.

“AI Artificial Intelligence” (2001)







This movie was directed by Steven Spielberg.

A robot boy, created to replace his mother’s deceased son, wishes to be real and will go on a quest to be truly loved by his new family. It was directed by steven spielberg and starring Haley Joel Osment Y Jude Law.

“The Northman” (2022)







This is a film that portrays the life of the Vikings.

A young man witnesses the death of his father, the king, at the hands of his uncle. Growing up, he will embark on a quest to find the murderer and take revenge. Directed by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgard Y Anya Taylor-Joyis a highly cast movie and received rave reviews.

