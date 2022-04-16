Top 7 Reddit Clients You Can Use on Android

Share

If you want to get the most out of Reddit, it’s time for you to try these apps designed to optimize the service.

One of the most popular platforms to read news is Reddit. And it is not for less, every day the users are in charge of keeping the platform updated with relevant information and of any kind, however, not all content is 100% real.

You can not only watch these news through the computer, but you can also access it from your mobile device thanks to the application.

Fortunately there are other external apps for those who prefer to use the application that help to get the most out of it. In this article we will show you the 7 Best Clients for Reddit You Can Use on Android.

Best clients for Reddit to use on Android

Boost for Reddit

ReddPlanet for Reddit

rif is fun for Reddit

Joey for Reddit

Relay for Reddit

RedReader

Now for Reddit

Next, you can see some apps that you can securely sync with the platform Reddit and your account. The reddit customers They include different functions and features, making their use a nice experience.

Boost for Reddit

One of the favorite clients by the community is Boost for Reddit, and its huge popularity is due to how versatile the app can be. It has various options for visually personalize each section of the platform. In addition, it is very fluid and fast when browse through reddit and subreddits.

And if that was not enough, Boost for Reddit It has one of the best filters and you can even section all content you want, whether in JPG, GIFs, videos, texts and more.

For the convenience of the user, each of the comments will be highlighted in some coloryou can log in to multiple Reddit accounts from the same app and you will have the option to upload images, articles and more.

ReddPlanet for Reddit

ReddPlanet for Reddit It is an application that has gained notoriety in recent times and is due to its simplicity when it comes to displaying Reddit content. Presents the essential buttons to enjoy the vast content of the platform, making it a perfect app for casual users.

Due to the minimalism that presents the app It will not be necessary to have high-speed Internet, since it will load the content quickly, significantly saving mobile data.

And as expected, you can share the contentcomment all the subreddit you want and download the images.

rif is fun for Reddit

One of the first reddit customers It was rif is fun for Reddit, and due to its age, thousands of users prefer to use this app before the official one. And it is that this platform still retains that retro touch, alluding to the Internet of the 2000s, however, the security and loading speed it is state of the art.

It has two themes, classic and dark mode perfect for save battery. The way it presents the subreddit is quite particular, since it shows the title of the topic accompanied by a fairly small image. The only disadvantage is that perhaps for many this style “ancient” not be so attractive.

Joey for Reddit

The Reddit client Joey for Reddit has gained notoriety in recent times and this is due to the constant app updates, making the user experience incredible. Once you are inside Reddit It will show the images of each topic in large accompanied by the title inside the image.

You can play videos in high definition and you can even download them just like images and GIFs. For better customization you will have various themes, which the main colors will change of the app, however you can also modify the typography choosing the one that seems best to you.

Relay for Reddit

Maybe you are a casual user of Reddit or you like to spend time on this website, then you should take into account the customer Relay for Reddit. Presents a intuitive and minimalist interfaceit has quite nice animations and when it comes to loading the information it won’t be a problem, since it’s quite optimized.

It has a preview of images, YouTube videos, GIFs and html 5 videos. The navigation is quite advanced and includes options such as next/previous threadword search and more.

For those moderators it has a special function, you will be able to distinguish publications, ban users, among other things. It has a quite a selection of topics wide including the night mode.

RedReader

RedReader it is one of the Reddit clients with the most popular open source code in the community, it does not present advertisements, it has a pretty decent interface, is fast, friendly and very intuitive. Something particular that the app presents is that it has a advanced cache managerwhich makes automatically store posts and comments previous.

It has a built-in translator capable of translate in more than 10 languagesyou can simultaneously open several Reddit accounts and to save battery It has dark mode.

Now for Reddit

Now for Reddit stands out as one of the best Reddit clients you can use on Android, especially for its low resource consumption and various features. It has an instant synchronization and you can even view information in real time. Their interface is extremely intuitive and includes various themes to select from.

The app has the option to download images, videos, GIFs and more to see them without being connected to the Internet. Obviously you will be able to share the posts, comment on them, subscribe to new subreddit, create new posts and more.

As you can see, there are several clients for Reddit that you can use on Android and optimize its operation, choose the one that best suits your needs and that’s it.

