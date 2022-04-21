Top 8 Android Screen Recording Apps

Share

Discover how to record the screen of your Android mobile with third-party applications. They are all free and with special functions. Try them!

Some of the incredible things that the Android operating system is his great versatilitysince it is possible to modify almost anything in the system without any problem, and in each system version developers are implementing new functions and features.

One of the most used and loved by users is the ability to record the screen, and although we know that it can be done natively, it never hurts to show the public how to do it with third party applications. So without further ado, here are the best apps to record screen on android.

Best Android Screen Recording Apps

AZ Screen Recorder – No Root

Mobizen Screen Recorder

Riv Screen Recorder

Screen Recorder & Editor | Screencast-O-Matic

Rec. (Screen Recorder)

Game Screen Recorder

Record Screen – Xrecorder

Super Screen Recorder: Record Video Screen

Formerly for record mobile screen ROOT access was necessary, but thanks to the new system updates it is no longer necessary to root the mobile. Fortunately, none of the apps that you will see in this list need ROOT access, and they are also totally safe and free.

AZ Screen Recorder – No Root

One of the most popular apps to record screen on Android is AZ Screen Recorder – No Root. This incredible application has quite interesting functions such as being able to record in FHD and QHD and many other alternatives depending on the capacity of your mobile.

At the time of recording the screen you will be able to record both the audio of the device and what the mobile microphone detects, being perfect for gameplay.

When you start your first recording you will see a small menu, which you can pause, resume recording and stop completely, and best of all, is that the video you record will not show watermark.

Mobizen Screen Recorder

Another application that you should keep in mind when recording your Android screen is Mobizen Screen Recorder. With this tool you can record unlimited and in the best quality, so much so that it is capable of record up to 2k.

Its functions are simple but special and you can even perform captures in real time. In addition, it is possible to record the sound that the mobile is emitting and the sound from outside regardless of the application you are using.

Once you have recorded completely you will be able to edit it from the application itselfbeing able trim the video as many times as you want, add music, text and more.

Riv Screen Recorder

Riv Screen Recorder has managed to earn the position as one of the best apps to record screen on androidand all this is thanks to his minimalist interface. It is designed with very few buttons, however, each one is essential for its perfect operation.

Also, you can record in the best quality everything you can think of on your mobile, including gameplay, videos for social networks and much more.

All the videos will be automatically saved in the internal storage of your mobile, therefore, your information will be totally safe.

Screen Recorder & Editor | Screencast-O-Matic

One of the most complete applications for record screen on android it is Screen Recorder & Editor | Screencast-O-Matic. Its popularity is due to its great versatility, since you will not only be able to record videos, internal and external audio in the best quality, but you will also have a powerful video editor.

Once you have finished your recording, the application will show the option to edit the video, if you accept this will open the editing application, which is quite complete. In addition, its system integrates the options of add audio tracksfilters, blur or erase private informationtrim the video, add other clips and more.

Rec. (Screen Recorder)

Rec. (Screen Recorder) It has earned the love and respect of many users, and this is thanks to its constant updates, which have greatly improved its operation.

In a few words we can say that the app has increased the recording time exceeding one hour, you will be able to record the external and internal audio of the mobile simultaneously and even your recordings do not show watermark.

Something remarkable that the application presents is its minimalist interfacewhich includes only the necessary buttons: pause, resume and stop in the notification area.

Game Screen Recorder

Game Screen Recorder It is one of the favorite applications of gamers to record android screen. Its popularity within the gamer community is due to the fact that at the time of recording the transmission of the game, the same will not decrease your performancemaking the game always keep smooth and no data loss.

clearly you can record game audio or any application you want just like the sound from outside, there are no limits when it comes to recording, everything will depend on the space available on your device. And for added user convenience, essential buttons they will always be in the notification area.

Record Screen – Xrecorder

Record Screen – Xrecorder is another of the apps that you should take into account when record screen on android. Their interface is quite clean and intuitiveIt also comes with its own library of recordings.

Best of all, every time you start a recording, the system will take care of displaying a floating menu with essential buttons. These buttons can be dragged to where it is most comfortable and will not be shown in the final recording.

In addition, the application has its own video editor that despite being quite simple, its service allows you to make decent edits. You can add clips and music to your videos, trim, add blur effect and much more.

Super Screen Recorder: Record Video Screen

If you have a latest generation mobile, then download this application. With it you can capture videos up to 2K at 60fps without any recording limit. The record buttons will be displayed via a floating button or set them to display in the notification area.

you can also record the audio of games or applications and even the audio detected by the microphone. As if that were not enough, you can add textsdraw on the screen during recording or highlight screen areas.

As you will see, these are the best alternatives when it comes to record your mobile screenthey all have special functions and features and are totally free.

