TOP and FLOP of 2021. ANDREA GALEAZZI’S REPORT CARDS – Andrea Galeazzi

We have come to the end of this 2021, not an easy year but at least with a good return, the report cards in your company, live!

Apple

iPhone 13 was not a revolution but a refinement of a mature and complete product. Sometimes, however, maybe I would also like something “unripe”. The revolution, on the other hand, has been on computers with M1 a real generational leap. The ecosystem and the support over time are always top. The rating is an average between 8.5 that I would give to the smartphone side and 9.5 to the Mac side. Vote 9

Asus

It has created a very rare Android compact, so it works well with Zenfones. A little few updates on the Rogs but congratulations for continuing to believe in the Flip camera! Rating 7.9

Google

I am a Pixel fan but the proprietary processor is not always easy to manage. But Android is the only system besides Apple so you can only appreciate, what world would it be without Google ?! Pixel would have rated 6.5 but Google in general Vote 8

Honor

It returns in style, indeed rebirth, presentations and events but for now little has arrived. We expect a 2022 full of news and more differentiated products from the former parent company Huawei. We trust him but for now the vote cannot be very high. Rating 6.5

Huawei

She too returns with new smartphones, always without Google services but the apps and alternatives proposed have increased and improved a lot. He has created an ecosystem that always gives a lot of satisfaction with smartphones, PCs, wearables and now also the App Gallery and the Petal world. I see 2022 very well, the vote is one of encouragement. Grade 7

Motorola

I love Motorola but they haven’t scratched this year. Perhaps a slightly high introductory price but one of the best desktop modes around. Rating 7.5

OnePlus

OnePlus this year matte. Pete Lau this year in Oppo. Updates not always so punctual, a partnership with Hasselblad that did not make it the reference cameraphone and a disappointing Nord series (excluding 2). By now smartphones are all good and for this reason we expect something more from OnePlus. Grade 7–

Oppo

Very good research, design and reliability of their smartphones. Just an introductory price that is often a little too high. However, excellent, reliable and innovative products. Vote 8

A little

Ups and downs. Rating 7-

Realme

In my opinion it is the new Xiaomi. Value for money and design the workhorse. Slippery with the 8i but practically all the others excellent! We hope it will remain the benchmark for the quality / price ratio also in 2022. Vote 9

Samsung

The true, unique, high-end alternative to Apple for ecosystem and camera-side performance. A52s 5G king of the mid-range and congratulations also for the software updates among the most timely in the Android world and for the courage to propose and innovate. Well PC, ovens, robots .. Vote 9

Xiaomi

Always good Xiaomi but with that policy of discounts, promos and points that make smartphones cost the right only if you are aware users and go looking in the maze of forums, blogs and communities. At launch, there are always those 30/50 euros too much and the software is not very ready but which matures over time. While waiting for the electric car Vote 8

As you may have noticed are missing some historical brands this year as LG, which withdrew from the smartphone market, Sony and others. But even those present are brands that have introduced a bit’ less smartphone compared to how we were used to it. It will be the fault of the chip crisis, which has hit companies, but this, together with the rising prices could make us reflect. Maybe when the display breaks we could have it replaced, maybe when the battery starts to drain too quickly we could replace it and not change the smartphone right away. This could be good for both our pockets and (above all) to the environment!