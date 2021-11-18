“Top church, Dani Alves as Ibrahimovic, Cruyff dream”

«I cannot anticipate who we have chosen as Golden Player 2021 because the announcement will be made on Monday. But one thing is certain: the winner will have to be proud of this award because it was awarded to him by legends and great football managers ». Word of Hristo Stoichkov. The historic Bulgarian Ballon d’Or, now a television commentator in the US, is one of the 13 members of the “squadron” set up by Tuttosport to elect the Golden Player. The former Barcelona and Parma striker voted together with Shevchenko, Matthäus, Butragueño, Nedved, Chapuisat, Toni, Eto’o, Costacurta, Van der Sar, Verón, Rui Costa and Souloukou, the general manager of Olympiacos.

Stoichkov, his Bulgaria was in the group of Italy: amazed to see the Azzurri forced to pass from the playoffs to go to the World Cup?

«They played 1-1 against us, but honestly I wouldn’t have expected a final like this: it’s football. Mancini, in addition to winning the European Championship, has done a great job and I expect that in the end he will qualify for Qatar 2022. The World Cup needs Italy ».

Your favorite blues?

“Apart from Bonucci and Chiellini, two great defenders, I have a weakness for Chiesa: he is fast and tears up, he is scary!”

What has remained of Italy and of the season you lived in Parma?

“Lots of friendships. Which is the most important thing, even in football. Last month I was in Parma and we all went to eat together: we were a great group ».

Did you manage to meet Buffon?

“Of course. I was on the pitch in 1995, when Buffon made his debut at a very young age, saving everything in the historic Parma-Milan 0-0, and I saw him training in recent weeks. Gigi has kept the same spirit and the same mentality of that time. That’s why, despite being 43, he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world ».

Do you ever regret not having played until the age of forty?

«I am very happy with my career, I have no regrets. But it’s true, champions like Buffon and Ibrahimovic are proof of how important it is to work well, take care of yourself and be professionals ».

TO Speaking of top old men: his Barcelona has just taken over 38-year-old Dani Alves. Feelings?

«The Blaugrana have opened a new cycle aimed at many young boys. In such a context, an expert top like Dani Alves can turn out to be for Barcelona what Ibra is for Milan ».

First impression of Xavi as the new Barcelona manager?

“He’s just arrived, let’s give him time to work.”

Does Cruyff Ever Dream?

“Yup. He was a great coach and above all the best coach I have had ».

Is there a quote from Cruyff that you will never forget?

“Once he said to me: “If you are going to be a coach, never tell the players about yourself”. I followed his advice when I was on the bench: I never said “I did, I won”. To the players we need to talk about the future, not the past ».

Would you replay the 1994 Champions Cup final, the one lost 4-0 against Milan?

«No, I would prefer to play the Champions League again by beating Sampdoria in the final. Fantastic triumph for me and for the club: that of 1992 was the first Champions Cup for the blaugrana ».

Does Messi at PSG affect you?

“It is different to see him at PSG, but he is always a phenomenon and above all a friend”.

How do you think Serie A from the United States?

«Balanced and fought. Impossible to predict who will win. Juventus will certainly not triumph, now too late compared to Milan and Naples. Having said that, I know Allegri: besides being a beautiful person, he is a winner. We’ll see…”.

In Italy, the MLS, the North American championship, is becoming more and more fashionable. A talent that you would recommend to European clubs?

«Ricardo Pepi of Dallas is a young and very good forward. The MLS has grown and thanks to the players who have arrived in Europe, the national team is also making great progress: I am thinking of Pulisic, McKennie … ».

You and the other legends of the board voted the Golden Player, but not the Golden Boy who, as usual, was elected by a qualified jury made up of 40 journalists from the most prestigious international newspapers. Your protégé among the Under 21 finalists?

“Pedri. And I’m not saying this because I’m fond of Barcelona. I like his way of playing, similar to that of Xavi and Iniesta. Pedri, as well as Gavi, has something different ».