Top cryptocurrencies: are Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and Cardano to buy now?

Because the ongoing decline in larger-cap cryptocurrencies can be an opportunity to buy at low prices.

The new week does not seem to reserve any particular surprises for whom invests in cryptocurrencies. In fact, digital assets with higher capitalization continue to move in the usual trading ranges even if the aspect that most of all focused attention is the absence of strong themes that are able to revive the sector. The dynamics of Bitcoin are very illustrative from this point of view. The queen of cryptocurrencies, in fact, has been practically immobile for a few weeks.

The price “paid” by digital assets for this interlocutory and almost boring phase is enormous: compared to the values ​​reached two months ago, the highest capitalization cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and Cardano) mark a decline of about 30 percent . The balance is even heavier if, instead of considering the values ​​of two months ago, reference is made to historical highs.

Taking note of this situation, what can the investor do? The first step is first of all to question the reasons behind the decline. The second is instead to understand whether it is worthwhile to buy at current prices and, if so, what are the crypto-assets to be included in the portfolio.

With regard to the second point, we would like to highlight that today it is possible to invest quickly in all cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap and therefore not only on the top of the class. In fact, there are multifunctional brokers on the market that offer a complete trading service on crypto-assets with the added possibility of practicing with a demo account before switching to a real money investment. An example is eToro.

Why did cryptocurrencies collapse?

First question: what were the reasons behind the strong contraction recorded by Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cardano? The first threat that crypto-assets faced in the new year concerned regulatory risks. The new policies adopted by the USA, China and by all the countries where themining activities pose a danger to the digital asset industry.

Another major problem is the increase in interest rates. In fact, up until now, rates have been low and this has prompted investors to focus on riskier assets such as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies. With the rise in the cost of money, practically established especially on the FED side, risk appetite should decrease and with it the appeal of cryptocurrencies. For the record, the increase in interest rates will have the effect of greater appeal for particular asset classes such as bonds.

Buying Solana and Cardano now is convenient?

In light of the above, what are the best cryptocurrencies to buy in this very particular phase? According to some industry experts, the attention of investors would be focusing on Solana and Cardano. The choice does not seem to be accidental. In fact, Solana is emerging more and more as a faster and cheaper cryptocurrency than Ethereum. However, as we have often pointed out, the Solana blockchain is more centralized and therefore less secure than Ethereum. There is therefore a negative side of the coin.

As far as Cardano is concerned, although its network is decidedly less active than Solana, it cannot be excluded that, in the future, it may play a very important role in the growth of decentralized finance.

Both Solana and Cardano have had to deal with some criticisms that have also been heated in the last period. Many don’t forgive Solana for being implemented too quickly without paying attention to any bugs. Conversely, Cardano is criticized for having been implemented too slowly to leave nothing to chance. Between the two cryptocurrencies, Cardano is the one to fare the worst being the furthest from its all-time high.

Anyone wishing to consider the possibility of invest in Cardano and Solana can operate from only one platform. However, it is essential to use advanced tools such as eToro Copy Trading thanks to which it is possible to copy from the best traders. The Copy Trading function can also be used by beginners as the demo version (free) is always available.

Better to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Solana and Cardano, as seen in the previous paragraph, certainly have potential. According to most analysts, however, it is preferable to focus on more traditional digital assets at this stage, namely Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BTC will certainly be little involved in DeFi but it has the advantage of offering one of the best risk / return profiles among those of other cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, Bitcoin has a less strong relationship of dependence with the cryptocurrency industry as a whole while it is more influenced by the behavior of the states that adopt it (El Salvador) and the companies that accept it as a payment system. According to some analysts, this characteristic is sufficient to hypothesize that the value of the BTC can rise again in the coming months.

Ethereum. for its part, thanks to its role in DeFi, it is a cryptocurrency to be considered for long-term investing in blockchain technology.

In summary, therefore, a good idea for those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies could be to create a portfolio with more exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum and less exposure to Cardano and Solana. The current price dynamics, for its part, can be an opportunity to buy at a discount.

