Top Employers 2022, on the podium of the Vodafone and WindTre telcos

I am 131 the companies that have conquered the certification Top Employers Italy 2022, the best companies in the Peninsula in the HR field. Among these, 19 operate in the IT and Tlc sectors. These are: Bip, Amazon, Open Fiber, Huawei, Capgemini, EY, Avanade, Accenture, Sap, Rai Way, Vodafone, WindTre, Canon, Magnaghi Aerospace, Medtronic, Nexi, Esprinet, StMicroelectronics and Ntt Data.

Vodafone and WindTre are placed on the podium of the telcos.

For the fifth consecutive year, Vodafone Italia has been recognized among the “Top Employer Italia 2022” companies, for its commitment to ensuring a high quality of the employee experience, creating an inclusive work environment and supporting its people in transformation and digitalization of skills.

“Thanks to the New Skills Fund – explains a company note – Vodafone had the opportunity to accelerate the skill transformation process started already in 2018, through two extraordinary training plans that involved all 6,000 employees (in December 2020 and May 2021) and with the creation of the Vodafone Digital Academy “.

The company led by Jeffrey Hedberg, on the other hand, has obtained the recognition given to excellence in HR policies and strategies and in their implementation to contribute to the well-being of people, improve the environment and the world of work.

“The centrality of the person represents, in fact, the keystone of our smart working model, which we have called ‘Human Working’, born in these pandemic years, but developed by looking at the ‘new normal’ – comments the Director of Human Resources, Rossella Gangi – An innovative and courageous approach, explains the manager, oriented towards trust and responsibility, inclusive because it is based on listening to the entire company population. Open Fiber is also among the “queens”, while Huawei stands out among the vendors.

Amazon queen of web companies

On the web company side, Amazon has the lion’s share. The e-commerce giant has obtained for the second time the certification for the quality of the work environment, training opportunities and career plans offered to employees in Italy. Having surveyed all its Amazon, it has achieved the Top Employer certification for all its activities in Italy, including those related to the customer service in Cagliari, the logistics activities of the various sites of the Italian network, the cloud services of Amazon Web Services, corporate activities and retail of employees based in the Milan office.

“Since our arrival in Italy we have continued to invest in the country and we are very proud to have been awarded the Top Employer certification again this year, an authoritative recognition that shows us how the path we are following is the right one – he says. the country manager, Mariangela Marseglia – Today, over 13,000 permanent employees contribute with enthusiasm and professionalism to the success of the company and every day we strive to offer them a safe, inclusive work environment with opportunities for growth. From digital marketing, to cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning to the roles in our logistics network, including engineers and operators who deal with customer orders, our goal is to provide all the tools because everyone can best express their talent “.

The Top Employers award

Top Employers Institute is the certifying body of corporate excellence in the HR field. Active for 31 years, in 2022 certified 1,857 companies in 123 countries all over the world. “This 14th edition of Top Employers Italia has seen a scenario and a world of work completely transformed by the effects of the pandemic. We have moved on to a “new normal” where nothing is the same as before and where companies and their people are faced with the challenge of having to live and work in new and different ways, reinventing organizational processes and systems with a view to new balances and new needs. A challenge won by 1,857 companies certified Top Employers 2022 in 123 countries around the world and, among them, by 131 certified Top Employers Italy 2022. Our thanks and our pride in having certified them Top Employers Italia 2022 go to them. We are happy to welcome them all to the Top Employers community, a virtuous circle of excellence “, commented Massimo Begelle, Regional Manager Top Employers Institute.

“The past year has also been a busy year, which has had a serious impact on organizations and has put a strain on life, relationships and the world of work around the world. But despite the objective difficulties, the 1,857 companies certified as Top Employers in 123 countries around the world have distinguished themselves for excelling in HR policies and strategies, always having as a priority objective the attention to their people “, underlined David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute.

