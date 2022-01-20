Top Employers 2022, the companies where you work best in Italy

As every year, for 14 years now, the companies where you work best in Italy were also unveiled in 2022 by the Top Employers Institute, which published the fourteenth edition of Top Employers.

What is the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institure, which publishes the Top Employers certification every year (here the 2021 edition), is a body that deals with “rewarding” the companies that best manage HR and human resources.

The Top Employers Certification Celebration 2022 was held in virtual mode on January 20, 2022.

Top Employers: the numbers of the 2022 edition in Italy

In the 2022 edition, 131 Italian companies were “awarded”. Among these, 42 have also obtained certification Top Employers Europe 2022 (reserved for companies that achieve the Top Employers certification in at least 5 European countries), while 10 have also obtained the Top Employers Global 2022 (recognized to certified companies in at least 20-25 countries on different continents).

The 10 Italian companies “Top Employers Global 2022” are: Takeda Italia – Dhl Italia – Bat Italia – Jti Italia – PepsiCo Italia – Saint-Gobain Italia – Philip Morris Manufacturing & Technology Bologna – Philip Morris Italia – Boehringer Ingelheim Italia – Tata Consultancy Services Italy.

Top Employers 2022: the 131 Italian companies where you work best

Below is the complete list of the 131 Italian companies that have obtained the Top Employers 2022 recognition:

AB – Abbott Italia – Accenture – Acque Bresciane – Alfa Srl – Allianz SpA – Alstom Italia – Alten Italia – Amaris Consulting – Amazon Italy – Amplifon SpA – Angelini Pharma – AstraZeneca Italia – Avanade Italy – Automobili Lamborghini – Bat Italia – Baxter Italy – Becton Dickinson Italia SpA – bioMérieux Italia SpA – BIP – Birra Peroni – Bnl Gruppo Pnb Paribas – Boehringer Ingelheim Italy – Borgo Egnazia – Bper Banca – Bracco – Canon Italy – Capgemini Italy – Carrefour Italy – Chep – Chiesi Farmaceutici – Coca-Cola HBC Italy – Crédit Agricole Italia spa – Dana Incorporated – Danieli Group – dentsu – DHL Freight Italy -Ducati Motor Holding SpA – Edison – Edp Renewables Italia – Electrolux – Eli Lilly Italia – Elica – Emilgroup – Esprinet Italia – Esselunga SpA – EY- Falck Renewables – Ferrari – Fincantieri SpA – Findomestic Banca – FinecoBank – Poliambulanza Hospital Institute Foundation – Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation – Generali Group Head Office (Insurance Generali SpA shares) – Generali Italy – Golden Goose – Groupama Assicurazioni – GroupM – Acea SpA Group – Axa Italy Group – Cap Group – Cattolica Assicurazioni Group – Credem Group – Hera Group – Iren Group – Servier Group in Italy – Huawei Technologies Italy – iGuzzini lighting – Ima – Imperial Tobacco Italia – Ing Bank Nv Milan Branch – Intesa Sanpaolo – ISS Facility Services – Italdesign – Italgas – Itas Mutua – Jti Italy – Kelly Services Spa – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Italia – Kuwait Petroleum Italia SpA – Lagardère Travel Retail Italia – Lavazza Group – LeasePlan Italia – Lefay Resorts & Residences – Lidl Italia – Ma Group – Marazzi Group – Marriott International – MediaWorld – Medtronic Italia – Metro Italia – Msd Animal Health – Msd Italia – Nexi – Ntt Data Italia – OBI Italia – Olympus – Open Fiber – PepsiCo Italia – Perfetti Van Melle Italia – Philip Morris Italia – Philip Morris Manufactoring & Technology Bologna – Poste Italiane – Puma Italia – PwC – Qvc Italia srl ​​- RDS-Radio Dimensione Suono – Rai Way SpA – Reckitt – Rheinmetall Italia SpA – Saint-Gobain Glass Italia SpA – Sanofi Srl – SAP Italia – SGB Humangest Holding – Smat SpA – Smurfit Kappa Italia – STMicroelectronics – Successors Reda – Takeda Italy – Tata Consultancy Services Italia – The Estée Lauder Companies – The European House – Ambrosetti Spa – Toyota Motor Italia – UniCredit – Vodafone Italia – Volkswagen Group Italia – Whirlpool -Windtre – Würth Italia – Zurich.