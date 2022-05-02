Top essential films to watch today on Google United States

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Google, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Google offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Google united states:

one. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore he is not able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

two. Uncharted

A descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake discovers the location of the legendary city of El Dorado. With the help of his mentor Victor Sullivan and the ambitious journalist Elena Fischer, Nathan Drake will work to discover its secrets, while surviving on an island full of pirates, mercenaries and a mysterious enemy, they will embark on an unprecedented search to reach the treasure before than his pursuers. Adaptation of the acclaimed homonymous video game.

3. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

Four. Ambulance: Escape Plan

Two brothers rob an ambulance after a robbery gone wrong and must work together to escape the police who are after them.

5. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

6. moon fall

The world faces the possibility of extinction as an unknown force pushes the moon out of its orbit toward Earth. A team of astronauts takes on a mission to prevent the apocalypse.

7. infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he’s never been. Self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

8. Jackass Forever

Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return along with some newcomers for a final round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy. .

9. Blind fury

After the murder of his daughter and the kidnapping of his grandson, Milton (Nicolas Cage), blinded by rage, becomes a vengeful man who relentlessly pursues the guilty. In his desperate quest for revenge, he is accompanied by a sexy waitress (Amber Heard), while being pursued by the right hand of the devil himself (William Fichtner).

10. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Google in the age of streaming

google play is a digital distribution platform for mobile applications that uses the Android operating system; Likewise, it is an online store operated by the Google company that allows its users to download applications from games, music, books, magazines, movies and more.

Among the services offered by the internet giant is the application google tv (for the United States, Spain and Mexico) and Play Movies (in Latin American countries), through which users can watch movies and series purchased through Google Play.

It should be noted that films can be bought or rented, while in the case of series, seasons or episodes are not available for rent. The content can also be downloaded so that the subscriber can view it later without the need for internet access.

Play Movies is located available in more than 60 countries, while Google TV is only available on 15; In addition, the service to watch series is only available in the United States, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It was in August 2008 when Google launched its Android Market for paid applications in the United States and the United Kingdom; four years later, in 2012, the company relaunched the service and changed it to the name Google Play, which at that time it had a base of 450 thousand applications.

Subsequently, Google Play has undergone various changes such as adding PayPal payment, adding the Google Play Games section, prohibiting cryptocurrency mining applications, and placing more emphasis on the evaluation of children’s content with the “Teacher Approved” section. .

According to 2018 figures, Google had on its record 2.5 billion active Android devices and 2 billion monthly users on Google Play, which ultimately accumulated 115 billion downloads in the store in those 12 months.

