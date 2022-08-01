Top essential films to watch today on HBO Mexico

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of HBO Mexico:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore he is not able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

two. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save the ones he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

3. Morbius

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Doctor Morbius makes a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success is soon revealed to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Four. How to escape Buffalo

Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) is a young woman who dreams of getting enough money to leave behind her life in one of the poorest areas of her city. Smart and sharp-tongued, she spends her days waiting for the acceptance letter from the university she hopes to attend. However, when acceptance of her finally comes, Peg herself realizes that she will be unable to afford the cost of her studies. It is then that she decides to start looking for ways of financing that will lead her to spend time in prison and meet a debt collector who will change her life forever.

5. Aquaman

Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is an inhabitant of a powerful underwater kingdom called Atlantis. In this film full of action, adventure, and even parts of terror, we will learn about his origins, from when he was a child raised by a human man and considered an outcast by his own, until he grows up and must face the problems that have arisen. In your world. Then, this half-human, half-Atlantean man will embark on the journey of his life, in which he will have to find out who he really is and if he is worthy of being a king. Accompanied by Mera (Amber Heard), he will face this and other challenges, while facing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his own half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Will he be able to lead his people and become a hero to the world?

6. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers.

7. Shazam!

We all have a superhero inside, it just takes a little magic to bring it out. When Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid who has grown up on the streets, he yells the word ‘SHAZAM!’ he becomes the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Within a muscular and divine body, Shazam hides the heart of a child. But the best thing is that in this adult version he manages to do everything that any teenager with superpowers would like to do: have fun with them! To fly? Have X-ray vision? Shoot lightning from your hands? Skipping the social exam? Shazam is going to test the limits of his abilities with the recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to quickly master those powers to battle the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

8. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

9. Jurassic World

Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar has been transformed into a theme park, Jurassic World, featuring “domesticated” versions of some of the most well-known dinosaurs. When everything seems to be going perfectly and to be the business of the century, a new dinosaur of an unknown species that is much more intelligent than previously thought begins to wreak havoc among the visitors of the Park.

10. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about HBO

More about streaming