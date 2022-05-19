Top essential movies to watch today on HBO United States

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is HBO.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but HBO and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from HBO United States.

one. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly… reducing their entire lives to a single day.

two. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

3. go hard

When millionaire James King (Ferrell) is sentenced to jail for a crime he didn’t actually commit, he enlists the services of his car cleaner, also a habitual criminal (Hart), to teach him how to he has to behave in order to survive in prison.

Four. Catwoman: Hunted

Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of a powerful consortium of villains and the ever resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman.

5. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he’s a programmer at a major software company and by night a computer hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him up at night: what is the Matrix?

6. Friday the 13th

Several young people spend their vacations in a recently reopened summer camp where a young man drowned in the lake a few years earlier. Before long, some of them are found dead.

7. The Matrix Reloaded

The machines advance unstoppably towards Zion in their eagerness to destroy all humanity and all the ships prepare for the hard battle. Neo, along with Morpheus and Trinity, seek the path of the chosen one within the Matrix to defeat the machines and encounter unexpected difficulties: Agent Smith has returned and not only that, other programs within the Matrix will try to end his mission. Meanwhile Neo will have to adapt to real life and the fame of being the chosen one.

8. American Psycho

In a morally flat world where clothes make more sense than skin, Patrick Bateman is a superbly crafted specimen who ticks all the boxes for Master of the Universe, from his costume design to his chemicals. He’s pretty much perfect, like almost everyone in his world, and he’s desperately trying to fit in with it. The more he tries to be like any other wealthy man on Wall Street, the more anonymous he becomes and the less control he has over his terrible instincts and his insatiable thirst for blood, which drags him into a maelstrom in which objects are worth more than body and soul. soul of a person.

9. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

10. Separated

Story about the consequences of a sentimental breakup. Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), after two years of dating, discover that the love they had professed has disappeared. The trigger is a small domestic argument that ends up turning into a wild fight. The problem is that neither of them wants to leave the apartment; Thus begins a battle in which there is no shortage of friends and relatives who advise them to resort to “psychological” warfare to get the other to leave home.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

