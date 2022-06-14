Top essential movies to watch today on Netflix United States

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Netflix offers its subscribers a list of your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Netflix United States:

1. Claw

Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.

two. Interceptor

An Army lieutenant uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from sixteen nuclear missiles launched against the US while a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Agent Ethan Hunt, accused of a terrorist bombing against the Kremlin, is disavowed along with the entire organization, when the president launches the so-called ‘Ghost Protocol’. Left to his fate and without resources, Ethan’s goal is to restore the good name of his agency and prevent a new attack. But he undertakes this mission with a team made up of fugitives, whose personal motives he does not know well.

Four. Pollonejo and the Hamster of the Dark

Follow a young hero who was born half chicken and half hare. Eager to fit in and feel wanted, he is obsessed with adventure despite his clumsiness.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a quest that leads him directly to Oscorp, the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that will alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

6. titanica

During the work of recovering the remains of the famous Titanic, an elderly North American woman gets in touch with the expedition to go to a floating platform installed in the North Sea and attend ‘in situ’ the recovery of her memories. Through his memory we will relive the events that marked the most famous disaster of the 20th century: the sinking of the most luxurious ocean liner in the world, the most sophisticated machine of its time, considered “unsinkable”, which succumbed to the icy waters of the Atlantic in April of 1912, taking with him the lives of fifteen hundred people, more than half of the passage. In the memories of the old woman there is room for something more than tragedy, the love story that she lived with a young third-class passenger, an amateur painter who had won her passage in a game of cards in a Southampton tavern .

7. The Boy: The Curse of Brahms

A young family unaware of the dark history moves into Heelshire Manor. The premise will follow the story of the youngest son who finds the porcelain doll and befriends Brahms.

8. 10,000 BC

It was the time when man and beast were wild and the great mammoth roamed the Earth. A time when the ideas and beliefs that forged humanity forever were born. “10,000” tells the story of a young hunter (Steven Strait) on his mission to lead an army through a vast desert, battling saber-toothed tigers and prehistoric predators, while discovering a lost civilization and trying to rescue the woman who loves

9. the hurt Locker

In Iraq, an elite unit of North American artificers acts in a chaotic city where any person can be an enemy and any object, a bomb. The group’s leader, Sergeant Thompson, dies on a mission and is replaced by the unpredictable and reckless Sergeant William James. With the squad close to being relieved, James’s reckless behavior makes two of his subordinates seriously consider the risk they are taking.

10. Two dumbs so dumbs

Lloyd and Harry are two rather idiotic friends whose lives are a real mess. The first works as a limousine driver and the second is dedicated to transporting dogs. His situation becomes even more complicated when Lloyd falls in love with a wealthy girl who disappears leaving behind a briefcase. From that moment, Lloyd and Harry will undertake a trip across the country to return it to him.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The splendor of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company expects to lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

