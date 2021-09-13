Top & Flop Italian GP 2021

We open the episode with the parade of Olympic medalists in Monza, focusing in particular on Marcell Jacobs. The Olympic champion of 100m and 4x100m was a great protagonist of the weekend: on Saturday he recorded a better start on the grid than Lewis Hamilton’s, while on Sunday he had the honor of waving the checkered flag. With Jacobs in that role in a match taking place in Italy, who could once again finish second as well as in the European football championships and in the Olympic relay? Obviously a subject of his Majesty … STARTERS, FIRST AND ENGLISH





F1, Italian GP 2021: the Italian Olympic champions present in Monza

TOP

Daniel Ricciardo: welcome back Sofficino! The move to McLaren seemed to have swallowed the Australian, destroyed in the direct confrontation by Norris. Epper, on the best occasion, returned to what it once was, winning his first victory away from Red Bull. A well-deserved success even without the bumper cars of the two rivals for the title. Less deserved by all of us is the usual filthy show of the shoey that we had to endure on the podium, with FerLando and Zak Brown drinking from the Riccy’s shoe under the disgusted gaze of Bottas. A ritual classified by the WHO as one of the five most unhygienic in the world, so much so that a euphoric Ricciardo in the press room showed the pitiful condition of his socks – under which the strains of 3-4 very dangerous viruses probably nestle – shouting a motto very similar to the one made famous by Mike Bongiorno. PANDEMIC!





F1, Italian GP 2021: the poor condition of the Australian Sofficino’s socks

TOP PILLS

Lando Norris: again a weekend at the highest level for FerLando, who seems to be sporting the mockery of being beaten by the Australian Sofficino precisely the only time in which victory is at stake between the two. She encounters a few more difficulties when she has to undergo the stinking rite of the Shoey. To quickly wash away the flavor and toxins of the evil drink, in the evening he devotes himself to a colossal drink of his beloved milk. POISONING NORRIS

Valtteri Bottas: the signing of the 2022 contract seems to have boosted him, so much so that in Monza he shows up with an Alfa 33 with double carburetor which also costs him a couple of fines for entering area C in Milan. It is just the first touch of color of a weekend always lived in the right place, but at the wrong time. On the other hand, otherwise we would not be talking about dear Waltterio. In practice, it happened that on Friday he set the best time in the qualifying which does not assign the pole, on Saturday he won the sprint qualifying but still without obtaining the pole position and on Sunday he started last. He says ”oh well, in the race from last to third, good Bottas!”. Bravo yes, but to confirm the trend he ends up on the podium right on the day of Ricciardo’s Shoey Show, watching his award-winning companions in terror undergo the obscene ritual and praying not to end up in the same way. THE THIRD INCONVENIENCE

Charles Leclerc: he fights like a lion to try to insert Ferrari in the fight for the podium, but in the end he always lacks that pinch of speed to make a bang. As well as a pinch of experience – and cooking – he needs to win the culinary challenge against Carlos ‘Craccos’ Sainz, who saw the two busy preparing a carbonara pasta. Too bad, because Sciarl already had the stage name for his career as a chef ready. CHARLES LECHEF



F1, Italian GP 2021: Charles Lechef and the skill of his teammate

FLOP

AlphaTauri: from the glories of 2020 to covering fewer kilometers in two races than those that separate Monza from the home of the ” Milanese ” Gasly, the pace was very short. Unlucky the Frenchman who pays a very high price for the consequences of the accident on Saturday, while for Tsunoda the team made use of a new clause inserted together with the renewal for 2022. When there is the risk that the Japanese will do too much damage – and contact with Kubica on Saturday with subsequent insults to the whole family tree of poor Robert had immediately set off the alarm – the team can voluntarily choose to stop the fiery Japanese. The balance of the weekend is saved by the sensational video published on social networks, where a multiplier PR creates an army of many Tsunodas ready to wreak havoc around the world. KAMIKATSUNODA

FLOP PILLS

Sebastian Vettel: on the track he is bullied and overtaken by his colleagues, clearly losing the direct confrontation with Lance Stroll. The high aggressiveness of the rivals towards him is explained by the horrifying look with which the Sebbb made his eyes bleed in the paddock and which you can appreciate in the photo below, in which Stefano Domenicali also appears intent on asking the former Ferrari driver if the outfit had been recommended by Andrea Bocelli. From bottom to top you will notice: sneakers in two shades of gray bought on sale at 4.99 euros, white terry sock with green stripes and gold border, brown velvet bermuda shorts and Aston Martin t-shirt in the iconic green color. In short, a rainbow of crap worthy of the worst German tourist on holiday in the beautiful country. TEUTONIC





F1, Italian GP 2021: the horrid look of the Sebbb

Nikita Mazepin: after having crumbled the brownies for a week on the fact that it was Schumacher who wanted to ruin his tour in Holland, that his defense on Mick on Sunday was regular and that he doesn’t care much about his uncle Ralf’s opinion, what is he doing in Monza? Obviously he throws a cannon on his teammate, sending him into a spin and then being forced by an exasperated Gunther Steiner to make public amends, apologizing to Schumacher. FIGURE OF MERDHAAS

THE AWARDS OF T&F

‘PASTORONE APPROVES’ AWARD

Max Verstappen: rivers of ink are pouring into the new incident between the two title rivals. Once again there is no 100% clear responsible, but surely the decision with which MV Megusta kept his foot down by jumping first on the sausage inside the curb and then on top of the Mercedes is worth the Dutchman the most coveted prize of the our T&F. After taking the lead from Hamilton, he almost took it away from him physically, decapitating him. REVOLUTIONARY





F1, Italian GP 2021: Pastorone Nostro award

‘BIEN’ AWARD

Lewis Hamilton: after years of narrating the fearsome bienizations of the Shaman of Oviedo, we are finally beginning to bring a bit of bad luck with our premonitions. In fact, it happened that Sunday morning on the T&F Facebook page the meme you see below came out, referring to the historic gore of Ricciardo in Verstappen in Baku in 2018. And what happens to you in the afternoon ??? It is true, in place of the Australian Sofficino there ended up just Luis – who also risked beheading – but the similarities between what was evoked and what happened are really disturbing. SMALL BIEN GROW

FRIENDS ENEMIES Will the very fast McLaren seen yesterday become Verstappen’s ally or could the great chance of returning to victory ruin the Sunday of Max Max Max, Super Max Max Max? Published by T&F – The Top & Flops of Formula 1 on Sunday 12 September 2021

THE PREDESTINED CORNER H.

Crowd in Monza for ours Ciarlo Vinzani who, still drunk with enthusiasm, messes up a bit with the stats and then shoots his super super sentences:

A super super INCREDIBLE weekend in Monza, home of Sky Sport F1, which sees the victory of Daniel Ricciardo right where years ago he invented his MOSSA KANSAS CITY. McLaren returns to the double and it did not happen just think a bit since Australia 1998. Woodman completes the podium who, having become an Alfista like me, returns to go super fast. Patatrac between Verstappen and Hamilton with super super Max who becomes the flying Dutchman and definitively closes the world championship. I take this opportunity to thank all the fans who welcomed and supported me during the Monza weekend as a real darling.

DID YOU KNOW?

In the midst of many sports champions, the movie star Vin Diesel was also present in Monza, the great protagonist of the ‘Fast & Furious’ series in the role of Dominic Toretto. With the intention of advertising the future tenth – and hopefully also the last – chapter of the saga, the actor was seen talking at length with Dietrich Mateschitz: the idea would be to rename the Faenza stable once again for commercial reasons. , slightly changing the current team name. ALPHATORETTO





F1, Italian GP 2021: Vin Diesel aka Dominic Toretto

MEMORANDUM

We close the episode with this image of Lawrence Stroll surrounded by delicious female fauna (the first is the second wife Raquel Diniz, they follow their daughter Chloe with discreet friends) to underline a great truth to everyone: remember that you are not ugly, you are just poor.





F1, Italian GP 2021: money does not bring happiness

