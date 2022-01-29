TMW / TuttoC.com
Voltan Top Südtirol
© photo by Marcello Casarotti / TuttoLegaPro.com
Keep winning the Südtirol that at “Drusus” stadium also beats the Legnago. Only the first 10 minutes are enough for the leaders to bury the opponents: first with a magnificent right-footed shot by Voltan who finds the intersection of the posts and then, always on the assist of the number 7, with a header from two steps of Tait. The guests react especially with Buric who at 32 ‘touches the post with a header and then, at the end of the first half, the Croatian always starts from midfield, jumps two opponents and, arriving in the area, kicks hard on the near post finding the Poluzzi’s careful response. The rhythms in the second half drop significantly and there is still room for Buric who has the conclusion blocked again face to face with the opposing goalkeeper. The match no longer tells anything else with Südtirol taking home another three points that allow them to keep their distance unchanged from Padua and Renate. Legnago, on the other hand, stopped at 19 points, gets hooked in 18th place by Giana Erminio who won at AlbinoLeffe.
TOP:
Voltan (Südtirol): Absolute protagonist of the match thanks to a beautiful goal and an assist to the kiss for Tait. As George Clooney said in a famous commercial …WHAT ELSE
Buric (Legnago): The opportunities to reopen the match pass from him, too bad that first the bad luck and then Poluzzi (even if in the second half he could have done better) do not allow him to score a goal he is persistently seeking. ACCENTRATOR
FLOP:
Zaro (Südtirol): The least attentive in the red and white rearguard. What a risk in the 13th minute when he hits Gomez in the area putting both hands on the opponent’s back, the penalty could have been there. SAVED
Maggioni (Legnago): Debut to forget for the number 44 who immediately suffers the dynamism of Voltan, in fact both Südtirol goals start from his area. With the passage of time he takes measures to his opponents but by now it is too late. SURPRISED
