Top Gun 2: Cruise Invites a Band to Watch the Movie | Cinema

The Ohio State University band received a very special invitation from none other thanin recent days, an invitation that led the group to be able to preview

Cruise himself, struck by a show by the Top Gun themed musical band, decided to invite the musicians to the screening of the feature film that will see the light in theaters next May.

Top Gun: Maverick will be at the cinema on May 27, 2022.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick consists of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher , Greg Tarzan Davis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Jean Louisa Kelly and Lyliana Wray.

Joseph Kosinski, former director of Oblivion, he took care of the direction. Follow-up to Tony Scott’s 1986 cult, Top Gun 2 was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

The synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service in the Navy, Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is right where he wants to be: a brave pilot who can push himself beyond all limits, trying to dodge the career advancement that would put a damper. to his freedom. When called upon to train a detachment of Top Gun academy students for a specialized mission that no one in the world has ever accomplished, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), codenamed “Rooster”: he is the son of Maverick’s friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Grappling with an uncertain future and the ghosts of the past, Maverick must confront his deepest fears, up to a mission that will require the ultimate sacrifice of those who choose to participate.

