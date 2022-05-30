Top Gun 2: Tom Cruise Will Get A (Very) Big Salary, Thanks To You

Top Gun: Maverick it’s a box office hit, so Tom Cruise will get a good salary.

Almost impossible mission: bring back top gun in the movies, 36 years after the Tony Scott-directed film that had largely launched Tom Cruise’s career. But impossible is not Cruise, and top gun 2 it’s not just a hit. That is one of the great successes of the actor and producerand even a box office start record.

With $151 million at the domestic box office, Top Gun: Maverick fly the numbers war of words (65 million) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (62 million). With 248 million at the worldwide box office, it is also a huge success for the Paramount studio, comparable to Transformers 4: Age of Extinction. Thus, the superstar driver takes off very quickly and surpasses all hopes by proving the striking force of nostalgia and the Maverick performer.

The big winner in history will obviously be Tom Cruise, for two main reasons: keep building your legend, and you will receive a good salary.

The salary of an actor of the caliber of Tom Cruise has two facets: the classic salary, charged for filming, and revenue percentage, which therefore depends on theatrical success. This participation can be activated from a certain threshold, or activated from the first dollar (and not only once the film starts to be profitable). Tom Cruise is one of the few to have such a contract.

According to varietyTom Cruise touched for the first time the 13 million for Top Gun: Maverick (which cost about 170 million), a relatively modest sum. Keanu Reeves hit almost the same for Matrix: Resurrections. Most of the Avengers (Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner) had reached 15 million per infinity war Y End of the game. Dwayne Johnson regularly grosses more than 20 million from his blockbusters. A priori, he is therefore a discounted Tom Cruise, since 13 million is far from his salaries of the great era at 20-25 million per film (vanilla sky, The last Samurai, minority report).

Top Gun: Origins

Actually, once again it’s quite a jackpot for Tom Cruise. Thanks to its participation in the box office from the first dollar, it is used in the receipts before the study, being able to start the computations from the opening weekend. You will also receive bonuses when the film exceeds certain thresholds at the box office.

the envelope believes that the will get about 50 million if top gun 2 keep going in this push, and reached 750 million at the box office. A logical sum, since Tom Cruise had received around 50 million for fallaccording to variety.

the hollywood reporter even went so far as to say that Tom Cruise made more money than the studios from these movies. It’s certainly one of the reasons the actor is fighting with Paramount to secure a theatrical release. Mission: Impossible 7 for three months, before his arrival at SVoD at Paramount +, and not 45 days as the studio requested.

always in control

Box office share is a big factor in the pay equation. Robert Downey Jr. had received 20 million for avengers endgame, but thanks to this bonus he received an additional 55 million. This is why Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney over the hybrid release of black widow in theaters and on Disney+.

It is also which explains the staggering salaries at Netflix, where there is no participation, since there is no box office. So the streaming giant must immediately inflate checks to compete with movie studio contracts. Hence Leonardo DiCaprio’s 30 million and Jennifer Lawrence’s 25 million in don’t look upthe 20 million for Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in red noticeRyan Gosling’s 20 million in the gray manand the 100 million (!) announced for Daniel Craig in the two sequels of of pique.

The question now is to know how far it will go Top Gun: Maverickthat starts better than a Mission Impossible. Can the film directed by Joseph Kosinski exceed 791 million? fall become the biggest hit of Tom Cruise’s career? Will it then be swallowed by Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One What promises to be the big event of 2023? business to follow.