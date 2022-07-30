‘Top Gun’ and other movies that managed to revolutionize the market

Tom Cruise in 1986 made fashionable the Ray-Ban Wayfarer with the premiere of the film ‘Top Gun’. The sale of the model Aviatorswhich is carried by the lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’, have skyrocketed with the second film in the saga, which in 2022 has become the big box office success and the most watched film in theaters around the world. With the first Top Gun, Ray Ban it sold 360,000 units, multiplying by 20 the sales of the previous year.

The popular ‘Aviators’ model used by Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’.

In topgun, Nike was the brand that the pilots wore when they played volleyball, in the new installment Under Armor is the brand that dresses them when they play football on the beach. The watch remains the same, the Porsche Design Chronograph by Orfina. The motorcycle is still Kawasaki, the GPZ 900 R in the first installment, the Ninja H2 Carbon now. Porsche and Ford share the automotive industry Top Gun Maverick It has grossed 1,249 million at the box office and is the highest grossing film of the year.

Tom Cruise playing volleyball on the beach for a scene from ‘Top Gun’.

The history of cinema is plagued by the presence of brands that find in large productions the best way to reach the general public, the so-called ‘product placement’. nokia in Matrix, Chevrolet Camaro in Transformers, Aston Martin or Bentley with James Bond or the Nike from Back to the Future.

In Mission Impossible, the same Tom Cruise He wears Oakley glasses and later he would make Persol glasses fashionable. It is also in this saga where Apple spends more than five minutes on screen in different scenes, a value of 23.5 million dollars for the impact. In ‘ET‘ it was Reece’s candies that swept it away, while in ‘Castaway‘ FedEx swept opening market worldwide after the movie.

Another of this summer’s premieres, starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock’Bullet Train‘ will make fashionable the Persol, 714SM that suits Pitt wonderfully, the Google Pixel Smartphone or the water fiji What does the main character drink? in addition to Don Julio tequila. At the premiere of the film, Brad Pitt arrived dressed in a skirt that he combined with a pink linen shirt and a brown jacket. A look that has also set a trend, a product placement prior to the film and that made stocks of such daring clothing run out.

