Top Gun arrived on Netflix. Here is what happened to the protagonists

Posted on
available on Netflix “Top Gun” film directed in 1986 by Tony Scott with Tom Cruise. Lead “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), US Navy lieutenant who enters the Top Gun pilots school. Immediately he demonstrates incredible skills in flight and soon competes with Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazinsky (Val Kilmer) for the best pilot of the group. However, Maverick’s recklessness is not frowned upon by superiors. The pilot enters into a relationship with the astrophysics teacher “Charlie” Blackwood (Kelly McGillis) and risks his life during an exercise flight that results in the death of his close friend “Goose” (Anthony Edwards). After a difficult period, in which he even thinks about abandoning the armed forces, Maverick recovers, obtains the patent from Top Gun and finally the great protagonist of a mission in the Indian Ocean during which he takes down a series of Soviet Mig. Returned to the aircraft carrier Enterprise hailed as a hero by his colleagues. “Top Gun” a film in which the American climate of the 80s is strongly felt between Reagan propaganda and spectacular scenes shot in the skies. The script is predictable and full of rhetoric while the protagonist, a beautiful and spotless hero marked by family history (his father was a pilot-hero who disappeared during a secret mission), not very credible. Critics rejected the film, but “Top Gun” was a huge success at the box office. Costing $ 15 million, it collects 356 million dollars worldwide and becomes a cult. The film also receives 4 Oscar nominations and gets a statuette for “Best Song” (“Take My Breath Away” by Tom Whitlock and Italian Giorgio Moroder). In November 2021, the sequel entitled “Top Gun: Maverick” is scheduled to be released in which several actors from the original cast star, including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Waiting to see him, here’s what happened to the protagonists.

August 4, 2021 | 08:33

