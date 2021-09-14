Top Gun: IMAX CEO Maverick Tried to Convince Paramount Not to Postpone Movie | Cinema

After the postponement ofAnddecided by Paramount, Hollywood expected the worst and a new series of slips due to the rage of the Delta variant of the New Coronavirus (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

Apparently, the worst has been averted: Sony’s major stocks, from Venom: Carnage’s fury to Spider-Man: No Way Home passing through Ghostbusters: Legacy have maintained theatrical distribution, while Disney, reassured by the good commercial performance of Shang-Chi, has officially decided to reserve an exclusive distribution window for the cinema for all its films until the end of the year (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS ).

Deadline now publishes an interesting background relating to the shift in Paramount titles. In fact, the site writes that the CEO of the IMAX Corporation Rich Gelfond tried in every way to persuade the studio not to postpone the release of his blockbusters, however, obtaining the proverbial “Two of spades”:

I’ve spent a lot of time very close to the decision makers at Paramount, but at the studio they think they really have something special with Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise waited over 35 years to make that film. I think, given the franchise and given the quality of what they’ve done, they want to make sure the box office has recovered 100%. I tried to get them to stick to the cut-off date because, regardless of any conditions, people would storm theaters, but I guess they aim for a distribution with perfect condition. “environmental”.

Gelfond then explains that, despite what Paramount established and the disappointment felt, he is sure that the end of the year will bring good results in view of a 2022 that will be full of optimism:

In the midst of this combination of things, the postponement of Top Gun disappoints me on a personal level, but I do not feel negative feelings and on the contrary I expect a 2022 full of positivity. The other night I was so happy that when I was to see the US Open and at one point this commercial of No time to die, a Heineken promo with Daniel Craig, which finally said “Exclusively at the cinema in early October”, I started giving people a high five. They must have thought I was crazy because it was just a Heineken commercial.

