Top Gun: Maverick, all the info on the new movie with Tom Cruise

Top Gun is a 1986 action film directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, in association with Paramount Pictures. One of the great actors forming part of the cast is Tom Cruise who, thanks to this film, was able to start his own mind blowing career; becoming one of the most shiny Hollywood stars contemporary. To this day, his role in Top Gun is among the most evocative and highly regarded in his career and, for sure, earned him the reputation of the man of action for which he is still famous. The soundtrack of the first film, produced by Columbia Records in 1986, is still remembered today as one of the most beautiful soundtracks Of all times. The sequel to the 1986 film, that is Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will see the light soon. In this article, we report all the information about it.

Top Gun: Maverick, the first minutes of the film with Tom Cruise unveiled at CinemaCon

They were premiered at the CinemaCom in Las Vegas the first 13 minutes from Top Gun: Maverick, which was followed by a video message of greeting to the audience present by the protagonist Tom Cruise; physically absent due to the overlap of the event with the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, and Haley Atwell. In the first scenes of the film preview, let’s see Maverick while being informed about the closure of the program Top Gun.

The character played by Tom Cruise thus decides to defend the Admiral and to fly, in the middle of the desert, aboard his Mach 10. Before take off, Maverick is warned: “You know what happens if you decide to take off in such conditions”. But the ardor And resourcefulness of the character of Tom Cruise prompt him to answer like this: “I know what happens to others if I decide not to take off”. Maverick’s dismissive attitude pays off; with the plane that manages to take off avoiding for a while to destroy the gate located a short distance from its trajectory and flying behind the Admiral.

He remains surprised give her capacity as the pilot of the character played by Tom Cruise; recognizing it as the fastest and most talented driver Of all times. However, as his entire team watches the Mach 10 take off from the control zone, the plane of Maverick crashes due to engine failure and subsequent explosion. The courageous pilot, however, survives and enters a local house, interrupting a family lunch to ask the family there where he was. The child replies: “On earth”.

The new trailer released at the event

In short, from what we saw during the last edition of CinemaCon, it would seem that Tom Cruise has surpassed himself for Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel that will bring back the myth of his eponymous character. The surprises of the CinemaConhowever, they did not end there. During the event, in fact, fans were able to preview a new trailer where the character played by Jon Hamm decides to give Maverick a second chance; driven by the insistent requests of Iceman, of which Val Kilmer plays the role. The clips, however, continue with a character re-emerging from the admired pilot’s past. Let’s talk about Miles Teller who, it would seem, to be Goose’s son. It is to this character that the final lines of the clip which solemnly declaim the following: “My father believed in you. I will not make the same mistake “.